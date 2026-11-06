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Who is Emily Lane? ‘Mistletoe Murders’ fan-favorite character is hiding a dangerous secret

Sarah Drew plays a Christmas shop owner whose cheerful face and sharp inner voice tell two stories.
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 45 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ (Cover Image Source: Hallmark Channel)
A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ (Cover Image Source: Hallmark Channel)

At Fletcher’s Grove in ‘Mistletoe Murders,’ everything feels like it was taken straight off a postcard. While the town itself is the perfect place to go on holiday, Emily Lane, the friendly owner of the year-round gift shop, Under the Mistletoe, has gone to great lengths to ensure everyone who visits her shop has a wonderful time. Played by ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ veteran Sarah Drew, Emily is very passionate about spreading Christmas joy and giving everyone beautiful gifts and cozy jumpers. However, beneath the festive, scented outfits, Emily hides a troubled past. In fact, she is actually running away from a past tied to cybercrime and a terrorist group.

A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ (Image Source: Hallmark Channel)

In ‘Mistletoe Murders,’ Emily has created a utopia-like life for herself in Fletcher’s Grove. However, her real name is Grace, and throughout her time at boarding school, she excelled in programming. She used the username ‘Chimera’ during her boarding school years, and later teamed up with Aaron, a fellow hacker. However, Aaron's group, also known as Chimera, became involved in major cybercrimes.

A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ (Image Source: Hallmark Channel)

Now, Emily is desperate to leave her murderous past behind, but her curiosity gets the better of her. When strange murders begin to happen in her new town, she can see things others can’t and uses her skills from years ago to help solve the cases. Her detective skills have caught the attention of Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney). This forms a key part of the series; however, it is also a tricky situation. The more Sam investigates the murders, the more he begins to realize that the festive shopkeeper isn’t what she seems. With Aaron returning in Season 3, Emily's carefully built new life faces a serious threat.

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