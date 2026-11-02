Where was ‘Mistletoe Murders’ filmed? Inside the real-life location behind Fletcher’s Grove

Here's everything we know about the Christmas-meets-murder-mystery TV series

With the upcoming ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 all set to premiere on November 5, 2026, fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite Hallmark show to return for another season. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame Sarah Drew (playing Emily Lane) stars in the lead along with Peter Mooney (as Detective Sam Wilner). For viewers looking to learn where ‘Mistletoe Murders’ is filmed, here are the details. The Hallmark mystery was filmed in Toronto and its surrounding area. This includes part of the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario.

A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ (Image Source: Instagram | @mistletoemurdersofficial)

Filming took place in Pickering, a city in Southern Ontario, in the Greater Toronto Area. Although ‘Mistletoe Murders’ features a fictional town, Fletcher’s Grove, the production built the entire town in a field in Pickering, Toronto. The town on the show was built using the WFW Studios Backlot, located at 3800 Sideline 31 in Pickering. It is also known as the ‘Reacher’ backlot since Amazon Prime’s ‘Reacher’ was filmed there for its debut season.

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Red brick buildings line the city streets where Emily Lane’s storefront appears on the Hallmark show, along with a few other businesses featured in the series. The backlot spans 90 acres and includes 30 stores, a diner, shops, a central garden, and a town hall building. Interestingly, the location is surrounded by wooded areas, and viewers can notice the forest sequences for the show were filmed there.

A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ (Image Source: Instagram | @mistletoemurdersofficial)

Sarah Drew, the lead actress and an EP, enjoys her behind-the-scenes responsibilities. While filming for the debut season of the show, she shared, “I love giving notes on the cuts. I love giving notes on the script. I love helping the cast. I love being in a leadership position because I know how I want a set to feel and a set to run.” Along with Drew and Mooney, the series also features Sierra Marilyn Riley, Kylee Evans, Jean Yoon, David Hewlett, Lara Amersey, Aaron Ashmore, Jake Epstein, and more. Beyond ‘Mistletoe Murders’, the surrounding area also appears in additional Hallmark productions, including ‘The Christmas Charade’, ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas’, ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription,’ and more.