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‘WandaVision’ star to lead Netflix’s new drama series ‘Pagans’

Netflix's supernatural drama 'Pagans' follows a widowed father whose strained relationship with his daughter takes a sinister turn
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in a still from 'WandaVision' (Cover Image Source: Disney)
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in a still from 'WandaVision' (Cover Image Source: Disney)

Paul Bettany is heading into darker territory with his next television project. As per Deadline, the 'WandaVision' star has joined Steven Yeun in 'Pagans', Netflix’s upcoming supernatural drama created by Joshua Zetumer, the writer behind 'Say Nothing'. Bettany will play Mag, a charismatic stranger whose arrival adds another layer of mystery to the show's unsettling family story. The casting brings together two actors known for playing complicated characters.

Yeun leads the series as Gus, a widowed father suddenly left to raise his two children alone. Gus' son Nate, played by Logan Kim, is described as a typical child, while his daughter Alice, played by Sabine Grace, presents a much greater challenge. Bettany's Mag enters this already troubled world as a charismatic stranger, although further details about his character have yet to be revealed. Marin Ireland plays Janelle, a single mother, while Intae Kim takes on the role of Casey, Gus' younger brother. The series combines supernatural horror with family drama, using an increasingly unsettling domestic situation to explore the darker side of parenthood.

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee in 'The Walking Dead' (Image Source: AMC)

Bettany's casting adds another major television role to a career that has spanned superhero franchises, historical dramas, and independent films. He is widely recognized for playing Vision in Marvel's 'WandaVision', a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. He has returned to the character in 'VisionQuest', continuing the story of the Marvel android. More recently, Bettany portrayed composer Antonio Salieri in the Sky Originals limited series 'Amadeus', opposite Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He also appeared alongside Claire Foy in the Prime Video and BBC production 'A Very British Scandal'. On the film side, Bettany was most recently seen in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here', starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. His upcoming projects include Tom Ford's 'Cry to Heaven'.

Still of Vision in MCU (Image Source: Marvel)

For Yeun, 'Pagans' marks another collaboration with Netflix following the success of 'Beef'. The actor won an Emmy for his performance in the limited series and also earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 'Minari'. The production's executive-producing team also includes Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Jonathan van Tulleken, Erica Kay, Yeun, and Christina Oh of Celadon Pictures.

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