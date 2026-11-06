David Boreanaz’s ‘The Rockford Files’ reboot finally sets release date

David Boreanaz will play Jim Rockford, a private investigator who is now on parole after being wrongfully imprisoned

NBC has surprised fans by launching ‘The Rockford Files’ reboot after 46 years. David Boreanaz will play Jim Rockford, a private investigator who is now a parolee after being wrongfully imprisoned. He returns to Los Angeles to take on crime cases, relying on his charm and wit. The reboot will have a special preview on January 2, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET after NBC’s NFL telecast. The series will then move to its regular Thursday 8 p.m. ET time slot starting January 7, 2027. Viewers can also stream it on Peacock the next day.

David Boreanaz as Jim Rockford in 'The Rockford Files' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Mark Hill)

The reboot follows Jim as he navigates life on parole after spending time in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Things get interesting when Jim returns to life as a PI. NBC describes his character saying, "Rockford uses his wit and trademark charm to solve some of Los Angeles' toughest cases. However, his career rejuvenation quickly takes a turn when he finds himself in the crosshairs of the local police and the seedy world of organized crime."

David Boreanaz as Jim Rockford in 'The Rockford Files' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Mark Hill)

Viewers who followed the original NBC procedural starring James Garner can expect a “contemporary and captivating update” to the series. Notably, the updated version of the show will "incorporate elements of its predecessor to bring it into the modern era, with Boreanaz breathing new life into the main character of Jim Rockford.” The original series ran from 1974 to 1980 for six seasons, with Garner in the lead role.

NBC has also revealed a sneak peek of the upcoming reboot, featuring Boreanaz as Jim Rockford. In the clip, he introduces himself, saying, “I’m Jim Rockford. Whether it’s theft, infidelity, embezzlement, extortion, if you’ve got questions, I’ll find you answers. Jim Rockford, private investigator, let’s roll.” The teaser ends on an interesting note as he mentions the iconic phone number - 1-760-JIM-ROCK. Viewers can call the number to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates about the show.