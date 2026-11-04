‘Home Alone’ gets Disney makeover as new Christmas special sets release date

Disney’s ‘Home Alone’ makeover leaves a different duo facing Christmas chaos. The trailer offers a first look at the special ahead of its television and streaming premieres.

Being forgotten at Christmas usually means trouble in the ‘Home Alone’ franchise. It also means whoever stayed behind gets to run the house, at least until the intruders arrive. Disney is bringing that setup to animation with a holiday special that now has a trailer and release dates. This time, the Christmas chaos comes with a different pair of defenders.

‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ puts Mickey Mouse and Pluto in charge of holding down the fort. Disney released the trailer on November 3, introducing its take on the 1990 comedy starring Macaulay Culkin. The preview brings back the familiar house, unwelcome visitors, and slapstick, with Mickey and Pluto sharing the action. It also features John Williams’ music from ‘Home Alone.’

Pluto (L) and Mickey Mouse in a still from ‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ (Image Source: Disney)

Disney describes the setup in its official synopsis:

“Mickey’s Home Alone” puts a Mickey Mouse spin on the holiday classic. In the special, he can't wait to spend Christmas at home, but Mickey's plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone, and must protect their Christmas dinner from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after it."

The special also has its own music. An official EP arrives on digital music platforms November 6, featuring ‘Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas’ and ‘Favorite Christmas Feeling,’ both by songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin. A new arrangement of ‘Jingle Bells’ rounds out the release.

Shane Prigmore directs the special, produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Jr., with a score by Tony Morales. Tom Rogers serves as executive producer, while Rachel Ruderman is co-executive producer, according to Disney’s announcement.

‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ premieres on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Jr. It begins streaming on Disney+ on November 27. Disney Channel will air an encore November 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The special also joins Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ on December 19 at 2 p.m. ET/PT, giving viewers another chance to catch Mickey and Pluto’s holiday at home.