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Does Sam die? ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 cliffhanger ending explained

Ben Whishaw‘s character Sam faces deadly ultimatums, dangerous debts, and major life decisions in the ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 finale
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Black Doves’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘Black Doves’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The adrenaline-fueled second season of the Netflix spy thriller, ‘Black Doves,’ raises the stakes for every character, leaving viewers wondering whether the main players will make it out alive. At the center of the tension is Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), the assassin whose devotion to his closest friend and partner, Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), repeatedly draws him into a violent and dangerous world. By the sixth episode’s deadly conclusion, the question of Sam’s survival is finally answered.

A still from ‘Black Doves’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Sam makes it through the ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 finale alive, unlike several other members of the team who are slain. Much of his Season 2 arc revolves around his debt to Kestrel, a rival anonymous organization targeting the Black Doves. Specifically, Sam is forced to work for Patrick (Sam Riley), a brutal Kestrel agent who uses footage of Helen’s first few missions to blackmail and coerce him into working for him. To settle his debt and save the ones he loves, Sam must work for Patrick and go on an extremely dangerous journey.

Sam’s storyline reaches its climax at the beginning of the finale when he finally confronts Patrick. However, they don't engage in a gunfight as expected; instead, their encounter becomes transactional. Sam settles his debt by handing over the Black Doves’ spymaster, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), to Patrick. Staying true to his moral code, Sam delivers Reed alive rather than killing her. In return, Patrick honors his promise, deletes the blackmail footage, and sets Sam free.

A still from ‘Black Doves’ (Image Source: Netflix)

While a major gunfight erupts at the Black Doves’ lair, orchestrated by Katia/Vita (Sylvia Hoeks), leaving several operatives dead, Sam is not in the thick of it. Patrick runs for cover during the gunfire and jumps on a plane to Tokyo, with Kestrel’s threat still looming. After things have finally settled down, Sam says goodbye to Helen at Trafalgar Square and goes to the Italian village he’d turned to for a quieter life. It is only during his final farewell with Helen that Sam explains why he is going to leave London. 

Throughout the series, he has been worn down by the demands of his work, most recently being forced to shoot a man he had fallen in love with. He has realized that his unshakeable loyalty to Helen is a price he can no longer pay. Believing that he “has no reason to stay” and that the people around him would probably be safer in the long run if he left, Sam decides to prioritize his own well-being. The Italian village offers him a rare escape from the violence he has experienced in the past. Although he leaves open the possibility of returning if Helen needs him, he ultimately chooses to leave London. ‘Black Doves’ has not been renewed for Season 3 yet.

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