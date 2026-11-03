Where to watch ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 as new episodes won't stream on Netflix

Emily Lane faces her hacker ex, Aaron, after the Season 2 finale cliffhanger at her front door

‘Mistletoe Murders’ is returning for another round of Christmas mysteries! Hallmark has renewed the Sarah Drew-led series for Season 3, with six new episodes set to premiere as part of its annual Countdown to Christmas programming. The new season kicks off on November 5, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel, with episodes arriving a day later on Hallmark+. Unlike the first two seasons, Season 3 is not currently announced for Netflix. Catherine Bell and Aaron Ashmore are among the guest stars joining the upcoming installment.

A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hallmark)

What is ‘Mistletoe Murders’ about?

‘Mistletoe Murders’ centers around Emily Lane (Sarah Drew), owner of a year-round Christmas store in the small town of Fletcher’s Grove. Emily has an alter ego as a hacker and forged a new identity to get away from her dangerous ex-partner, Aaron (Aaron Ashmore). When murders start happening in the town, Emily assists Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney) in solving the crime. As the series progresses, Sam realises Emily is the biggest mystery in Fletcher’s Grove. The show is based on an Audible original written by Ken Cuperus. Season 2 ended with Aaron standing at Emily’s door.

The cast brings several familiar credits to the series. Drew has appeared on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as Dr April Kepner. She started her career on ‘Everwood’ and is also an executive producer on the show. She has also recently appeared on Hallmark Channel shows including ‘Branching Out’ and ‘Guiding Emily.’ Mooney has appeared as Officer Nick Collins on ‘Rookie Blue’ along with playing Billy Crawford on ‘Burden of Truth.’ Interestingly, there are two former ‘Good Witch’ actors in this cast. Bell played Cassie Nightingale in the original ‘Good Witch,’ while Kylee Evans (Brooke) was a series regular playing café owner Stephanie. Jean Yoon (Sue) is best known for playing Umma in ‘Kim’s Convenience’ and also provides the voice for Sue on the Audible version. Finally, Ashmore (currently starring in ‘Sky Med’ on Paramount+) is the twin brother of Shawn Ashmore from ‘The Rookie.’

A still from ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hallmark)

When and where to watch ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3?

Season 3 starts airing on Hallmark Channel on Thursday, 5 November, at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Hallmark+. The season consists of the following six episodes:



Episode 1: November 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Episode 2: November 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Episode 3: November 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Episode 4: November 26 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 5: December 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Episode 6: December 10 at 8 p.m. ET



For the unversed, ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 1 and Season 2 are available to stream on Hallmark+, and in the U.S. on Netflix. They were added on November 1.