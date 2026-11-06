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Will there be a ‘Stranger Things’ Season 6? Mystery project involving two stars fuels speculation

A Chicago clip of the Mike and Lucas actors in 1980s-style outfits has fans revisiting the Vecna mind theory.
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 15 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Stranger Things’ five-season run came to a close on December 31, 2025, with fans watching the show’s Season 5 finale, ‘The Right Side Up,’ on Netflix. However, one popular fan theory about this episode still won’t die. Nearly 10 months after the finale, fans have spotted two of the stars together again.

A lot of people believe that the finale actually took place in Vecna’s head, with the main group still stuck in there. The theory, known as ConformityGate, suggests that the Season 5 finale actually unfolded inside Vecna's mind, with the main characters still trapped there.

A still from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 (Image Source: Netflix)

Fans originally thought there would be a bonus episode on January 7, but when that did not happen, they pointed to the documentary ‘One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5’ as the true finale. Finn Wolfhard hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) made surprise appearances. In a sketch, the trio referenced the theory, and Mike (Finn) said he believes everything was a trick orchestrated by Vecna.

Now, the theory has resurfaced after Finn and Caleb were spotted filming together in Chicago nearly 10 months after the finale aired. A video posted by ‘Stranger Things Updates’ on X showed the pair walking down the street before they both stopped to look at something. The project has yet to be named. The surprise episode of HBO's ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ on Halloween has also encouraged fans to speculate that Netflix could do something similar. However, Netflix has also made it clear that no additional episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ are coming. Neither Finn Wolfhard nor Caleb McLaughlin have mentioned what they were filming in Chicago. They both starred in all 5 seasons as Mike and Lucas.

They could be filming anything from a commercial to an entirely different project. ComicBook reports that it could be related to the Broadway prequel, ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,’ the animated series ‘Tales From ‘85,’ or the ‘Netflix House’ experiences.

Meanwhile, Netflix has continued the franchise with different media. The animated series, ‘Tales From ‘85,’ which takes place between Seasons 2 and 3, following Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas & Max in Winter 1985, premiered on April 23, 2026. The Broadway prequel, ‘The First Shadow,’ was filmed in February 2026, and the actors had a break between February 10 and 14.

There is no announcement as to when the recording will be released. A live-action spin-off is also being developed. ‘Stranger Things Day’ is November 6, the day Will Byers went missing in Hawkins in 1983. Netflix revealed ‘Tales From ‘85’ on this day in 2025.

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