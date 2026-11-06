‘Black Doves’ creator reveals plans for potential Season 3 after dramatic finale

‘Black Doves’ creator Joe Barton shares an update on potential Season 3 plans as the Netflix thriller ends Season 2 on a cliffhanger

Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) leads a double life in ‘Black Doves,’ selling government secrets to a group of spies-for-hire while married to an up-and-coming British politician. After the first season aired on December 5, 2024, with her marriage still intact, the second season landed on November 5, 2026, with six episodes, featuring Wallace (Andrew Buchan) as Prime Minister. The finale shows Helen sitting down with Wallace for a conversation they have been putting off throughout their marriage. However, the episode cuts away just before she can say anything.

A still from ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Interestingly, Netflix hasn’t announced any plans for Season 3 yet, unlike in 2024, when they renewed Season 2 before the first had even aired. The show’s creator Joe Barton appeared on the Pilot TV podcast earlier this week and said that discussions are still ongoing. He stated that there's already a writers' room set up for Season 3. However, he added that any plans are subject to market forces.

Meanwhile, the finale places Helen in her most vulnerable position yet. It turns out that Katia Chernov (Sylvia Hoeks) is Vita, the long-lost daughter of the ‘Black Doves’ leader Reed (Sarah Lancashire). Vita uses the Webb kids as leverage to make Helen kill Wallace during his peace summit. Helen communicates with him using a secret earpiece in his car. She tells him she was born with a different name and voice. She then fires shots at a window behind him to make Vita think she has completed the task. Later, Wallace tells MI5 his wife went into hiding due to her fear. In the final scene, he asks her to start with her name.

A still from ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Vita dies from her injuries in the ‘Black Doves’ headquarters with Reed by her side. Several members of staff were killed in the gunfight. Dani (Agnes O’Casey), who helped Patrick’s forces get inside, dies when a grenade explodes in the lift. Mr Conteh (Babou Ceesay) and Reed are left in charge of the now-smaller organisation. However, Patrick (Sam Riley) manages to escape. Sam (Ben Whishaw) says his goodbyes to Helen in Trafalgar Square and goes back to the Italian village he was hiding in.

Barton told Netflix’s Tudum that the ending was intentionally designed as a cliffhanger. He added that the consequences of Wallace discovering Helen's real identity deserve their own series. He explained that Helen can no longer act as the spy wife and will take a more active role as an agent. Reed also sees her as somebody who can help shape their future. Keira Knightley said Helen’s only option is to go further into this world. Both seasons of ‘Black Doves’ are currently available to stream on Netflix.