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What is molar pregnancy? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 3 puts one character at risk

After feeling discomfort, Jules takes Simone for an ultrasound, which reveals unexpected results.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 48 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo By: Ser Baffo)
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo By: Ser Baffo)

The latest ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 3, titled ‘It’s All Wrong, but It’s All Right,’ featured Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) learning more about her pregnancy, which she previously decided to terminate. After she felt discomfort, she told Jules (Adelaide Kane). Soon, Griffith almost collapsed, while Jules helped her and performed an ultrasound. She found residual tissue but was unsure of the results. Despite Simone telling her not to involve anyone else, Jules got Jo (Camilla Luddington) to help. After examining her, Jo told Simone that the ultrasound showed a molar pregnancy after she recognized a snowstorm sign. It meant that there was a mass of cells where a fetus would be.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Image Source: Disney | Photo By: Ser Baffo)

Previously, Jo had decided to quit. However, she insisted on scrubbing in on Simone’s procedure, which she had performed multiple times. Right before the procedure started, Simone felt comfortable reflecting on the memory of her mother, who also underwent anesthesia while she gave birth. That's why Simone asked to stay awake during the procedure. Although it isn't advisable, she was allowed to do so. After the procedure, they moved her to her room, where Wes (Trevor Jackson) sat by her side.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Image Source: ABC)

Earlier, fans witnessed Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) getting fired, who is now back at Grey Sloan Memorial. But for now, he's not allowed in the OR. He was assigned to observe a VIP patient. Things take a turn when the VIP patient needs an emergency procedure, which Dr. Webber (James Pickens Jr.) couldn’t attend, and Kwan is forced to enter the OR. Dr Webber interrupts him mid-surgery and sends him out. Later, tension grows between Dr. Webber and Kwan after he adds his name to the OR schedule board, even though he’s not allowed to.

Elsewhere on the show, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) apologizes to Lucas (Niko Terho) and tells him that he would make an excellent neurosurgeon. He appreciates her apology, but he had already made up his mind to move out of her home. The episode also featured Winston (Anthony Hill) struggling to adjust to his newly given role as residency director. However, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) helps him throughout scheduling and other tasks. To learn more about the latest episode, fans can stream ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on ABC and Hulu.

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