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‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 7 Recap: K. Michelle breaks down over feeling ‘unsafe’ as group tensions explode

After K. Michelle shared how she really felt within the group, tension rose among the housewives.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring K. Michelle (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring K. Michelle (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)

Bravo’s recently released ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 7 continued the housewives’ second night of their Dallas trip. Earlier, fans witnessed a disagreement between Porsha and Kelli. At dinner, Shamea asked K. Michelle how she had been after witnessing the argument earlier. She responded that a lot of things had been going on, “It’s like a lot of stuff. I’d be wanting to say, but I just don’t.” Listening to her, Shamea noted that she could share anything within the group because it was a safe space. “This group is not f**king safe. Y’all be beating the hell out of each other,” said K. Michelle. Porsha told her that she did not want to get into an argument while on the bus. She wanted to have a private chat. “We’re in an uncomfortable space with one another, and we’re trying to digest what’s happening,” added Kelli.

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring Drew Sidora (Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring Drew Sidora (Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)

After Kelli and Porsha reflected on their previous disagreement, Porsha said she was disappointed in herself for her behavior. “So I’m gonna take back every word that I said on that bus, because that’s not who I am today. You and I may need to have a further conversation,” added Porsha. Kelli replied that she was “good” where she was, and the two moved on from the unfortunate situation. Later, Drew asked K. Michelle about why she felt unsafe and could not open up to the group. Responding to that, ‘RHOA’ star asked Drew whether she could share something with her. “I’ve been very standoff-ish with you, because you keep saying I know your friend Blakk.” However, she did not know Blakk. She recalled receiving a DM from Blakk, but that was all.

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring Porsha Williams (Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring Porsha Williams (Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)

Elsewhere in the latest episode, K. Michelle got emotional during breakfast while reflecting on why she did not feel safe within the group. Fellow housewives comforted her when she could not hold back her tears. She noted that she could not be the person who would be smiling at someone who might be plotting against her. When she mentioned she could not face such a person, they asked who she meant. “You know who you are,” shared K. Michelle. Everyone wondered and asked her the question, but she did not name any names. She added that she needed some time. Later in her private confessional, K. Michelle noted, “Last night after we left dinner, someone called me and said there was some plotting all this time, from some of these ladies.” She added that someone plotting like that shows their “true character.”

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring Drew Sidora (Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 7 featuring Drew Sidora (Image Source: Instagram | @Bravo)

At breakfast, Angela called out Shamea, noting that she knew what K. Michelle was talking about, but chose not to share it with everyone. “And as a friend, I would never tell their secrets. That’s what a real friend does,” added Shamea. K. Michelle confessed that she had a private chat with Shamea and Kelli. When the producer asked the two about what K. Michelle had shared about “planning and plotting,” Shamea said she could not share, while Kelli noted she "honestly" did not remember. Further in the episode, Porsha, Angela, Phaedra, Cynthia, and Drew discussed and tried to figure out who K. Michelle was referring to during breakfast. They also checked her X to see if any updates had been posted regarding the same. On the other hand, K. Michelle had a chat with Shamea, Pinky, and Kelli. She shared that she had a lot of build-up inside her, and she was to reach a limit, she would “curse out” whoever needed to be called out.

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