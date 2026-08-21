Who won HOH on ‘Big Brother’ 28 tonight? Fan favorite takes control for the second time after Kamu's exit

After Kamu's eviction from the competition, a previously appointed HOH regained control of the BB house

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 6 ended with an unexpected elimination that sent Kamu Kirk home. This came after he was chosen as the replacement nominee and failed to win the BB Blockbuster competition against Angela and Haley. With an 8-1 vote from his fellow housemates, Kamu was evicted from the competition. Since he left the BB House, fans have been waiting to know who the next Head of Household would be. The remaining housemates participated in the HOH Competition, and around 11 p.m., the live feed resumed, revealing Dee as the Week 7 HOH. This marks her second time as HOH after becoming the first HOH of Season 28.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Haley and Kamu (Image Source: CBS)

Things are set to get more interesting this week with the appointment of the new HOH, as Dee will have to name three housemates for the upcoming nomination. Within a day, she will be asked to share her picks, and her decision will have a significant impact on the power dynamics inside the house. Additionally, as the HOH, she will be safe from elimination. The HOHs this season have been: Week 1: Dee, Week 2: Rick Devens, Week 3: Kamu Kirk, Week 4: Haley Thogmartin, Week 5: Latrice Verrett aka Lala, and Week 6: Yash Patel. As Week 7 begins, Dee finds herself in power once again, adding to the anticipation surrounding the show.

​As for the upcoming nominations, Rick has consistently supported Dee as an ally. During Week 6, he saved Dee from the elimination block by using his Diamond Power of Veto. So, it's likely that she won’t nominate him. Meanwhile, Yash could be one of her biggest targets, given that he nominated her during his HOH reign and worked against her. Alongside Yash, her potential targets could include Taylor Brown and Lala.

🎧Dee opens up her HOH room #BB28 Dee got a letter from her mom in spanish(but she said she was going to read it alone)



Dee goes through her basket, she request laundry downy scented beads 🤣



Dee says she will take meetings in the morning. pic.twitter.com/tJ95CMPNFb — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB28 (@89razorskate20) August 21, 2026

Haley might not be in danger, as she and Dee appeared to be on good terms during the recent elimination, when they were on the chopping block. However, given how quickly alliances can shift inside the BB house, fans will have to wait until Dee reveals her nominees in the next episode. To stay updated on the latest happenings inside the BB house, fans can watch the live feeds and witness their favorite housemates in action.