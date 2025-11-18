Who got eliminated from 'The Voice' Season 28? Knockouts round breaks more hearts with unexpected exits

In the latest Knockouts round, three more talented singers were sent home from the singing competition

The latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28 once again shattered the dreams of three talented singers. Just like previous weeks, the coaches—Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire—selected two teammates to battle it out in Knockouts, with contestants choosing their own songs. While the contestants left no stone unturned to put forth their best performances, the show kept to its tradition, and unexpected eliminations broke more hearts.

(L-R) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg in a production still from 'The Voice' season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

In 'The Voice Season' 28 Knockouts Night 4, Carolina Rodriguez, Cori Kennedy, and Teo Ramdel were eliminated. In Knockout Round 1, Team Reba's Aaron Nichols sang 'Hurricane', and Kennedy performed 'You and I', impressing the coaches. Mega mentor Joe Walsh told Nichols, "I can't quite see your eyes. Be in the room. Everybody's looking at you on stage listening to what you're doing, except you." To Kennedy, Walsh said, "That last word, I'd hit it ... a little quicker," according to Gold Derby.

Following the performance, Bublé said, "You both were incredible. Cori, your voice… you walk out and you just destroy. Aaron, I wish I had that gritty thing that seems to come so easy to you." Snoop Dogg added, "Aaron, I love the way you know how to control your vocals. The way you can get that grit off. Cori, I loved how you started off mild, and then you got real hot." Horan praised, "Cori, you just continue to shine. You do remind me of a Stevie Nicks… Aaron, if that was on the CMAs, that's all over the internet the next day."

Reba McEntire remarked, "Cori, you are a powerhouse. When you hit the stage, everybody knows you mean business. Aaron, you are a seasoned veteran up on the stage." In the end, Nichols won the Knockout, and McEntire celebrated by hitting her Mic Drop. In Knockout Round 2 on Team Snoop, Rodriguez, who performed 'Lovesong', went up against Mindy Miller, as she belted 'In Color.' Miller won the round.

Snoop said, "Mindy just sounded mature; she sounded grown. I am here, I am polished, I am together. And if the country music world is what I think it is, they are going to support the hell out of her," as per Parade. In Knockout Round 3 on Team Bublé, Jazz McKenzie faced Teo Ramdel and performed 'Cruisin' and 'It's My Life', respectively. After much deliberation, McKenzie won. Bublé said, "I think Jazz may be one of the greatest singers that I've heard in a long time. She has a massive range; she has power. I think Jazz could be a frontrunner for winning this competition."