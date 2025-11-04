'The Voice' Season 28 viewers say they've already found their winner — and it’s hard to disagree

As 'The Voice' Season 28 heats up, one young contestant’s emotional performance has everyone calling him the favorite

With ongoing Knockouts, 'The Voice' Season 28 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain fans. As Season 28 heads toward its grand finale, fans are already speculating about who might take home the crown. Now, the rumor mills are abuzz with a young but talented contestant as the favorite to win this season. Many fans have even revealed that they cried after the contestant's performance, and we can totally see why.

A screenshot of Niall Horan from 'The Voice' (Image Source: NBC | @thevoice)

The contestant in discussion is Team Horan's Aiden Ross, who once again captivated fans with a stellar performance on 'The Voice' Knockouts. With strong vocal talent, many believe Ross could win the show, securing Horan his third straight win. From his Four-Chair Turn with Adele's 'Love in the Dark' in the Blind auditions to his stunning Battle with Ava Nat, Ross, the 20-year-old from College Station, Texas, has delivered perfection at every stage, as per Cinemablend.

Notably, Ross performed Billie Eilish's 'When the Party’s Over,' while Liam von Elbe sang 'Over My Head (Cable Car)' by The Fray. Mega Mentor Joe Walsh advised Ross, "You have to stack up those hours in front of people," and told Horan, "I felt like I was in a small club and you were singing and you could hear a pin drop." Following the performance, Reba McEntire praised both singers, saying, "Liam, your vocal is great; your tone is wonderful. Aiden, your range is crazy," as per Gold Derby. Michael Bublé was thoroughly impressed, admitting, "That was captivating...your performances were so good I threw my pen at Niall."

Snoop Dogg called Ross' performance mesmerizing, saying, "When you were singing, I was stuck like a dump truck ... it put me in a trance ... the way you sing, the way you handled that record, you sound like you could win The Voice." Horan was beaming with pride, telling Ross, "It's a masterclass what you did there...you make great choices."

In the end, Ross was declared the winner. Following that, fans flocked to Instagram to express their love for Ross, with many even declaring him the winner of 'The Voice' Season 28. One user commented, "You are a masterclass singer man this is a performance people will remember for years. So damn excited to watch you win this show." Another fan shared, "Absolutely stunning, I cried, I think he is going to win," while a third netizen added, "He was so amazing! Definitely a winner!!" A fourth fan wrote, "This is the voice season 28’s winner right here."