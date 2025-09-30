'The Voice' judges were wowed by contestant's original song — and we spotted a Harry Styles nod you'll love

Cori Kennedy sang a funny song that she had written just for 'The Voice' judges

Minnesotan country singer Cori Kennedy might just be the ideal substitute for Carson Daly if ever he needs a break from his hosting gig on 'The Voice.' During the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28, which was released on September 29, 2025, Kennedy impressed the judges with her incredible audition, and she received two chair turns from Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé. However, what caught the attention of the judges was the original song that she performed afterward. Then, Kennedy told the judges that she had written a ditty about meeting the four coaches, which they were excited to hear.

At that point, Kennedy, sang “Well I’m just a girl from a zero stoplight town / Minnesota roots and wearin’ the hand-me-downs / Farm dreamin’ and in the dark / I step out and rejoice / My grandma won’t believe me that I’m singing on ‘The Voice’ / Snoop, I didn’t grow up on your rhythm or your rhyme / But I know Willie Nelson so I think we’ll be just fine / Miss Reba, you raised me right on that sitcom screen / A single mom who works two jobs, my redhead ‘Fancy’ queen / Niall, your Irish smile lit up my teenage days / I was only smitten for Harry in my One Direction phase / Mr. Buble, you sing like a Christmas star / But have you ever tried to jumpstart a frozen Minnesota car? / Not sure what I’ve done or why they even picked me / I must be doing something right ’cause I’m singing on NBC."

In the song, Kennedy made a sweet reference to Niall Horan's former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles. The pop group was formed on 'The X Factor', and it included both Horan and Styles. The beloved boy band, which also consisted of Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, officially parted ways in 2016. Despite their separation, the bandmates continue to show their love and admiration for each other. Just last summer, Styles was seen at one of Horan's concerts, which took place in Manchester.

Right now, Horan may be the youngest coach on 'The Voice', but he has a lot of experience as he has been in the showbiz since he was a teenager. During an interview with Rolling Stone UK in 2023, the 'This Town' hitmaker shared, "I’ve achieved a lot in my young life, but I’m still fired up to do as much as I can. My career has felt so good because it reminds me of everything I thought the music industry would be when I was a kid. I got the good end of the stick [in terms of] traveling the world and playing to millions. And I still want more of that.”

At the moment, Horan is having the time of his life on 'The Voice.' The Irish singer-songwriter first joined 'The Voice' as a coach in 2023 when Blake Shelton was also a part of the fan-favorite singing competition. In a March 2023 interview with NBC Insider, Horan gushed over Shelton and said, "Blake, he’s like a dad to me. Y’know, he’s really helped me during the show. I’ve really enjoyed his company, and watching him has been a real honor. Me and the cowboy became good friends very quick. We realized we're very similar people. For the good and the bad."