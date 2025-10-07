‘The Voice’ may have just found its frontrunner after Mexican singer melts hearts with Luis Miguel classic

Teo Ramdel chose Team Bublé after a four-chair turn, and even had Snoop trying Spanish to win him over.

Looks like NBC's 'The Voice' Season 28 has just got its frontrunner! In the Monday, October 6 episode of the reality show, coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg secured the best singers for their teams through blind auditions. However, towards the end of the episode, the coaches were left battling to get one exceptionally talented singer onto their team, and we can see why.

A photo of Michael Bublé from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoic)

Teo Ramdel, from Tijuana, Mexico, delivered a standout performance of 'Historia de un Amor' by Luis Miguel on 'The Voice' Season 28, earning all four coaches' turns. McEntire praised him, saying, "Your singing is so sensual. It was sexy. I loved it. I was very moved," as per Gold Derby. Bublé added humorously, "Every day in my house, we listen to Luis Miguel over and over and over. If you don't join my team, my wife may leave me."

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg remarked, "You're not a singer; you're an entertainer the way you moved around side to side... I'll give you the room to grow, to learn more about other genres of music and also to perfect your style of music." Horan shared, You don't need to understand the language when you hear a voice like that. I understand the feeling... I understand how to try to captivate the listener. " All four coaches then turned to Ramdel, showing strong interest, but he ultimately chose Bublé’s team due to his connection to the Latino community, being married to Argentine model Luisana Lopilato and speaking Spanish, as per TV Line. Snoop Dogg attempted some Spanish, which made Horan cringe.

Bublé joked, "I'm going to really shock you when a Chinese artist gets up and I start speaking Chinese," while McEntire called it a "big win" for Team Bublé. Bublé himself added that Ramdel "could be a frontrunner" in Season 28. Notably, Bublé's team lineup looks stronger with the addition of another talented singer. Carly Harvey, 39, from Washington, DC, performed 'It Hurt So Bad' by Susan Tedeschi, earning chair turns from McEntire and Bublé.

Horan noted, "The power that you have I couldn't help you navigate, but I do know that these two absolutely can.” McEntire said, "I don't know if I could coach you, if I could help you or not, but we're going to have a lot of fun. ... I'm open if you're open to having fun.” Bublé added, "You're wonderful; you have a beautiful sound. I was moved by the music. ... I would love to have you on my team.” Harvey ultimately joined Team Bublé.