Niall Horan becomes the second coach to hit the Mic Drop on 'The Voice' — and we're not surprised

The Mic Drop button offers a unique opportunity for contestants to perform at the Rose Parade

Niall Horan just became the second coach to hit the coveted Mic Drop button after Michael Bublé in 'The Voice' Season 28. The two-time champion of 'The Voice,' Horan, is grabbing major headlines for his insightful and supportive mentoring. With the Knockouts in play, the stakes are higher than ever in the singing competition. Keeping up with the traditions to shower his teammates with the best of both worlds, Horan just used the coveted Mic Drop button, and we can totally see why.

A screenshot of DEK of Hearts from 'The Voice' Season 28 (Image Source: YouTube | @thevoice)

As per Gold Derby, Mic Drop is the latest addition to the competition, where each coach will use it to nominate one winning artist, who will then compete for an audience-voted chance to perform at the Rose Parade. Notably, Horan awarded the button to DEK of Hearts. In the Knockouts, Horan paired DEK of Hearts against country standout Kayleigh Clark, who delivered a strong performance of LeAnn Rimes' 'Blue'. However, DEK of Hearts shone with Lady A's 'What If I Never Get Over You', a song they first performed together.

Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg praised their harmonies. McEntire even said she'd choose them as the winners. Calling it his "toughest decision" yet, Horan ultimately picked DEK of Hearts, sending Clark home. After choosing DEK of Hearts, Horan said, "I just have a feeling about DEK. They bring something to the show and to music that makes me excited. When they sing together, it’s special." He then hit the Mic Drop Button, as per American Songwriter.

Horan added, "Every time that DEK steps on the stage, they're just so solid, so consistent, and they always challenge themselves. I think they deserve the chance for America to hear more of them." Later, he went backstage to congratulate them, telling the group, "There are levels to this, and you just went to a different one." DEK of Hearts is now the second artist to receive a Mic Drop Button, joining Bublé's 14-year-old standout, Max Chambers.

Fans were also thrilled by Horan's decision, as many flocked to YouTube to share their excitement. One fan commented, "They are truly special so so happy niall gave them mic drop i need them performing at the rose parade." Another fan added, "Love this trio... nicely done. Can see why Nialle chose them. Great harmony..a few pitchy moments," while a third fan wrote, "Twas insane and honestly I wasn't expecting them to be SO GOOD."