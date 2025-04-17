‘The Voice’ fans are loving 'Queen' Reba McEntire's sassy response to Gwen Stefani’s ‘weird flex’

'The Voice' season 24 had the most unexpected Promo. It was not only the choice of all four judges but one that stood out the most, Reba McEntire. The promo introduced McEntre with an interesting twist, a crown on her head and a wand in her hands, she sat on the red chair like 'The Queen' of the show. However, the fun began when McEntire proved true to her character, especially when it came to Gwen Stefani. During the promo, Gwen Stefani declared as she confidently took the chair, “I’ve had two country hits,” referencing her two singles with Blake Shelton, 'Nobody But You' and 'Happy Anywhere.'

Without missing a beat, McEntire clapped back, “I’ve had more than two,” nodding to her massive success, which includes 60 top 10 hits, per Billboard. As soon as the promo was dropped on the 'Somebody Should Leave' singer's Instagram, fans didn't hold back the energy. Instagram lit up with reactions almost instantly. One fan wrote, “The only reason I started rewatching The Voice is because of you, and I have to say YOU HAVE AN AMAZING TEAM!!!!!!!” Another chimed in with, “Reba, watched your Lifetime Movie performance & I am simply in awe of your multiple talents. Girl, u rock!!!!” While the third wrote, "You are so amazing on The Voice! From your coaching, to your emotions, your smile, and your wisdom!! Love you even more, and I don’t know how that is possible! Trust me when I say, I AM YOUR NUMBER ONE FAN!!" And the Fourth said, "Love Reba on The Voice. I didn’t realize how down-to-earth she was. I’m rooting for her."

Host Reba McEntire performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Image source: | Getty Images/ (Photo by Jason Kempin)

Enjoying the banter, one wrote, "Weird flex, Gwen! Reba has got more hits than the other coaches, all hail the Queen." The second added, "I hope they battle advisors again and no cut rounds!" And the third said, "What a great group of judges. I know I’ll be in the minority. But Blake ran his course. I'm glad he retired from The Voice. I was tired of Kelly, too. I liked her, but sometimes she was too much. I think this will be a great season!!!"

Owing to the promo, 'The Voice' season 24 had a great start and also marked a pivotal moment, which had none of the original coaches on the panel. Shelton, the last standing OG, bowed out after Season 23 to be his family, which he later explained, "I think the only way for me to do that right is to step away from being committed to something like 'The Voice' that demands a lot of your time," in an interview with NBC. Niall Horan, too, exited after just two glorious seasons, winning both times as a Coach, for scheduling reasons, as reported by GoodHouseKeeping.

Texas girl, Kelly Clarkson, also made a permanent exit from the show, owing to "personal struggles" and relocating to New York, per USA Today. John Legend, who had been on the show since season 16, also took a break for Season 23, "My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it's probably better that I take a break", he told in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.