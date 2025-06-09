‘The Voice’ champs reveal if Michael Bublé stayed true to his post-show promise — and it’s heartwarming

"Obviously, I want to continue growing my relationship with Michael," Adam David shared in an interview.

'The Voice' coach Michael Bublé is quite literally a man of his word. Adam David, winner of Season 27 of the NBC singing competition, was certain it wouldn't be the last time he saw his coach, Bublé. Once the show ends, many contestants don't hear from their celebrity coaches again. But that’s not the case with Bublé; he promised his back-to-back winners, David and Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez, that he would remain their coach and friend after the show’s conclusion. Now, both David and Vasquez have confirmed that Bublé is keeping his word.

Vasquez, who won 'The Voice' Season 26 in 2024, has often shared how Bublé helped him carve a path in the music industry. On June 5, Vasquez took to his Instagram page and uploaded a screenshot from a FaceTime call he had with Bublé. “Not only is he my coach from The Voice, which historically made us win, but he also became family. He calls and sends some wisdom and great news for people like me who dream bigger than the world. Thank you, @michaelbuble," Vasquez captioned the post.

On May 7, Vasquez reunited with his coach, Bublé, and shared their photos on social media. Vasquez captioned the post, "Had a very productive lunch with the man himself, @michaelbuble. We skipped dessert because we are on a diet, LOL." While having a conversation with WKTV in April 2025, Vasquez stated that Bublé has played a major role in his success after the show and mentioned that the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker “managed to pull in people that he worked with before—like writers, musical producers. And some of the songs that he has written have not been recorded, or he’s written new songs just for me.”

Similarly, Bublé hopes to guide David as he navigates his life and music career following his stint on 'The Voice.' In an interview with People magazine after David’s win, the Grammy winner said he was so excited he probably wouldn’t be able to sleep. “You know what? This is personal for me because, honestly, when the cameras shut off, we’re friends. He’s such a good dude. I won’t sleep," Bublé told the media outlet.

In the same interview, Bublé gushed over David and went on to say, “He had all the talent, all of it, all the ambitions, all of the unique ability. And all I ever did was just, I wasn’t a coach. I was a buddy, man. Not all of our conversations are about music, which is amazing.” In a May 22 interview with Good Housekeeping, David revealed that he had already spoken with both Bublé and Vasquez about possible collaborations. David added, “Obviously, I want to continue growing my relationship with Michael. I don’t think I can reveal anything truly, but we’ve had some conversations about things. And actually, I spoke with Sofronio Vasquez, and we’ve had some conversations, too.”