Who does Rachel Ticotin play in ‘Sheriff Country’? DEA director Eva joins in high-stakes hunt for Wes

Episode 3 of ‘Sheriff Country’ delves deeper into Eva Santos's (Rachel Ticotin) past

Season 2, Episode 3, titled 'Ulysses', finally revealed Wes Fox's (W. Earl Brown) whereabouts and tragic details about Eva Santos' (Rachel Ticotin) past in 'Sheriff Country'. Ticotin, known for 'Man on Fire' (2004) and 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' (2005), has quickly become an integral part of the show. Fans are keen to find out about her relationship with her family. While Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) investigated the Cyclone case, Eva (Mickey's mother) came to her about Wes's (Mickey's father) disappearance. As the pair try to find Wes, Eva opens up about her history. The DEA's Deputy Director said she couldn't return to Mickey because three handlers monitored her. It wasn't until all of them died that she had a chance to sneak out. For several reasons, she still avoided returning to Edgewater. She probably didn't want to overwhelm herself or Mickey, but things changed in the last few months.

A still of Eva from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS)

After her mentor suffered a heart attack, Eva decided to pay a visit to her long-lost daughter. Initially, the plan was to see Mickey and leave. She had done it before and believed she could do it again. But this time around, Eva couldn't let go. She wanted to know Mickey more. Now the ball was in Mickey's court, but before deciding anything, she needed her other parent back. In the last episode, the Bulgarians kidnapped Wes, and now he was trying to save himself by helping them grow weed.

A still of Mickey from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS)

After using his resourcefulness to buy some time, he teamed up with other trapped girls to hatch a plan. Unfortunately, he got discovered. Just as he was about to get tortured, Mickey arrived with her team. A shootout ensued, and when the audience and Mickey thought they rescued Wes and the girls, the tables turned. Wes and the girls were gone. Mickey was sure he was once at the marijuana-growing operation, as he left a 'sly' marker on the guitar he found. Earlier in the episode, Eva noted how she carved 'sly' on his guitar because he was 'sly as a fox.'

A still of Mickey and the henchman from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS)

Mickey was now desperate to bring her father back home. Her concerns weren't baseless, since Bulgarians had lost their patience with him. Boone (Matt Lauria) and Cassidy also spent some time together, during which the latter voiced her worries. Sparks also flew between Boone and Emmy (Jenny Raven). The team also garnered a much-needed breakthrough in their investigation by catching one of the Bulgarians' henchmen. To find out if Mickey can save Wes and Edgewater from the Bulgarians, watch 'Sheriff Country' Season 2 every Friday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.