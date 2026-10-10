What happened to Mickey’s mother? ‘Sheriff Country’ welcomes a mysterious new Sheriff in ‘Cyclone’

‘Sheriff Country’, starring Morena Baccarin, airs every Friday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

'Sheriff Country' aired its Season 2, and Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is a mess. After finding out in last season's finale that her mother, Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin), is alive, the Sheriff struggles with what she sees as a betrayal. Episode 1, titled 'Cyclone', reveals what went down in the past that pushed Eva to cook up this scheme. During the premiere, Eva meets up with Skye (Amanda Arcuri), and the audience discovers through a series of flashbacks that she was undercover while with Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown). She came to Oakland to capture "the green giant," aka Wes, but instead fell in love with him.

A still of Mickey and Wade from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: CBS | John Medland)

After having Mickey, she made a deal with the authorities to get Wes a lighter sentence. Under the terms of the deal, she had to leave stateside for Bogota and not return for a decade. Meanwhile, the DEA declared her dead. Now she is back, and on the same case as Mickey. Mickey gets overwhelmed not only by her mother's return but also by the fact that she and Eva have to collaborate to capture the cartel. Unable to handle so much change, Mickey gets drunk and draws the attention of a fellow Sheriff named Jim Wade (Ben McKenzie). Wade and Mickey have a past, as Mickey reminds him she had his back a time or two. The show will definitely revisit the equation, as Wade clarifies at the end that they are "not even close" to being even. Travis Fraley (Christopher Gorham) also calls Wade as Skye's "savior," suggesting the ties run deep.

A still of Boone and Mickey from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

Boone (Matt Lauria) and Cassidy (Michele Weaver) arrive to get Mickey home. Boone and Mickey later share a tender moment. As Boone helps Mickey get to bed, the Sheriff confesses she made the wrong choice. "I messed up," Mickey tells Boone. "You told me how you felt, and I made the wrong choice." The morning after, both Travis and Skye (Amanda Arcuri) probe her about Eva, but she ignores them and heads to work. Boone also doesn't reveal anything about their conversation. The case of the week involves Donna, Dale's daughter, who threatens to jump from a bridge. Mickey calms her down and gets her to safety. During the investigation, she uncovers information about a Russian conglomerate that is endangering the town not only with their drug, but also by conducting a trafficking operation targeting vulnerable girls. Cassidy (Michele Weaver) and Hank (Ian Quinlan) hit rough patches in their partnership when the former hides Mickey's drinking incident from him.

A still of Gina and Mickey from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

Mickey's relationship with her father is not great either, since she threatens to throw him out of her house. At the end, though, she agrees to team up with Wes and Eva to drive away the cartel, which has infiltrated Edgewater and poses a considerable threat with their synthetic opioid. The show also sets up the upcoming spin-off when Boone states that Dr. Henshaw (Noah Reid) owes him money. 'Sheriff Country' Season 2 airs every Friday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.