Who does Madison Lintz play in ‘Tracker’ Season 4? Episode 3 guest star key to missing case

Season 4 of ‘Tracker’, starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, airs every Sunday on CBS

'Tracker' has returned with another mysterious case for Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) to solve. 'Original Parts' sends the investigator to Texas for the missing case of Britt Carson, played by Madison Lintz. The actress is known for her roles in 'The Walking Dead' and 'Bosch.' In the show, her character, Britt, is last seen by her husband, Logan (JT Neal). The pair are in their car, returning from a high school reunion. Britt suspects Logan's relationship with a woman named Sherry. They argue, and in the heat of the moment, Britt throws Logan's phone out of the window. Logan steps out to retrieve it, and Britt speeds away. After that, no one knows where she went.

A still of Britt from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS)

This is when Colter enters the picture. Logan hires him to find Britt. Logan confesses that they fight, but Britt would never leave him no matter what. Colter arrives on the road where Britt left Logan stranded. He believes that Britt may have turned around for Logan after calming down. After looking for a while, he found broken glass. Colter theorizes that someone may have broken Britt's car window and entered the vehicle. Colter then asks Randy (Chris Lee) to send him the location where Britt's phone was last active. In that place, he finds Britt's bloody and broken phone and also the car's GPS fuse. Randy also gives Colter dash camera footage from a nearby Taco truck, where a man (Niko Nicotera) is seen holding Britt hostage.

A still of Colter from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS)

The logo on the man's shirt indicates he is associated with a local land development company, which is established near the road where Britt went missing. At this point, Colter decides to involve local law enforcement. Britt is seen being kept captive by another man altogether, who instructs her to follow his lead, or otherwise the man chasing him will kill her as well. Meanwhile, Colter finds the dead body of the man in the footage, along with many others in two trucks located close to the road where Britt went missing.

He also shockingly finds drugs in the bed, suspecting something larger at play. Sheriff John Danaher (Jim Meskimen) arrives at the scene and makes it clear that Colter will not get any help from them in his investigation. Randy comes to the rescue again. He gets the list of employees working at the land development company. Only one in the list cannot be located: Cyrus Trotzig. Cyrus has a shady past and has previously been charged with drug-related crimes and assault. Randy gives Colter the address of a nearby property owned by Cyrus' uncle. Colter arrives at the property and finds Britt with Cyrus. A shootout ensues, but ultimately Colter saves Britt.

A still of Colter and Sheriff from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Mike Taing)

Local deputy Brunmeier (TJ Linnard) kills Cyrus and takes Logan and Britt to safety. But Colter feels dissatisfied. After some thinking, he concludes that Brunmeier is involved in the drug deal and that the man following Cyrus was the local deputy himself. Randy helps Colter track Logan down. Logan is injured, and Brunmeier has escaped with Britt. After Britt takes him to the money Cyrus had previously hidden, Brunmeier shoots at her. Colter arrives and defeats the local deputy. Colter is glad that even Britt comes out safe, like her husband. The episode ends with Colter looking forward to his date with Jenna (Gillian Bolt). Reenie (Fiona Rene) also comes across her past flame, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey). To find out what happens next in Colter's life, tune in to Season 4 of 'Tracker,' airing every Sunday on CBS.