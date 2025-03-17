Pierce Brosnan's attitude in an old Conan O'Brien interview is giving fans the ick: "He is so..."

Whenever there is a conversation about spy thrillers, James Bond is always the first franchise that comes to our minds. Similarly, it's hard to speak about Bond without addressing the actors who played the role. Pierce Brosnan is considered one of the best Bonds, who portrayed the role in four films from 1995 to 2002. However, an old interview has resurfaced, making some fans change their views on him and see him in a negative light. Brosnan appeared on 'Late Night with Conan O’Brien' to promote his 1997 film, 'Dante’s Peak'. At first, the conversation focused on the movie and Brosnan’s charm, but later, they talked about his time as James Bond. He mentioned some of the perks of playing the character, including receiving a silver BMW with special features.

“I get tube socks from the local deli,” Conan O’Brien joked, then added, “I wish I were you.” However, the interview took an awkward turn when Brosnan remarked O’Brien talking a lot. Brosnan interrupted the host and turned to the co-host, Andy Richter, saying, “He’s talkative, isn’t he?” He then added, “I’m glad you’re talking, man.” The mood shifted slightly, but O’Brien responded smoothly, saying, “Yeah, I chatter away,” before continuing the conversation.

The interview sparked discussions on Reddit, with many users criticizing Brosnan’s attitude. Some found his behavior “rude” and “cold” toward O’Brien. One user commented, “He seemed pissed with Conan’s shtick,” noting that it’s unusual for a guest to call out the host like that. Others agreed, saying the actor seemed “pompous” and “full of himself” despite O’Brien’s efforts to keep things moving. One said, “He's so full of himself, I couldn't bear to watch it.” Some even speculated that Brosnan didn’t want to be there. However, a few users defended him, arguing that O’Brien didn’t give him much room to speak. One user said, “I’m a huge Conan fan, but he didn’t give Pierce a lot of space to talk here. He kept barreling over him to get jokes in, I imagine Pierce felt frustrated.”

One user noted, "Yeah Brosnan wasn't really giving him much. Talk show hosts are trying to get entertaining anecdotes and banter, and when Brosnan was giving fairly minimalist answers he couldn't just leave dead air." Another said, "Lol love Pierce, but man, he is coming off a liiiiitttle pompous here tbh," to which a user replied, "I think the cigar makes him seem quite arrogant and full of himself..." "It is the kind of thing that, when I see an actor do it in an interview, comes off one of two ways. One is "This is a man who is comfortable and relaxed with himself and his life." The other is "This is a man who wants me to know he can smoke a cigar anywhere he wants because he's just that awesome." The first option is cool, the second option comes off as completely phony and in my opinion, Brosnan comes off as a complete phony here," expressed a user.

Despite past controversies, Pierce Brosnan continues to thrive in his acting career. Recently, he starred in Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller 'Black Bag', portraying Arthur Stieglitz, the head of an intelligence agency, Entertainment Weekly reported. Additionally, Brosnan appears alongside Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren in the new crime drama series ''MobLand'. The show, set to premiere on March 30, 2025, on Paramount+, centers around two London-based crime families engaged in a deadly power struggle, Business Insider reported.