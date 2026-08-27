'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 gets release date as trailer teases Taylor-Dakota drama

Dakota Mortensen says he's 'obsessed' with Taylor Frankie Paul in the 'SLOMW' Season 5 trailer

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' recently released an explosive trailer for Season 5. Along with the trailer, Hulu also revealed that the next season will begin streaming on September 10. The upcoming installment is highly anticipated as it will shed light on several real-life incidents from the lives of the popular MomTok influencers, many of which recently made headlines. The Taylor Frankie Paul-Dakota Mortensen scandal recently took the fandom by storm, and the trailer opens with the cast members seemingly talking about the situation. "There is so much stuff the public doesn't know," Mayci teases in a confessional.

Taylor breaking down in the 'SLOMW' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

The trailer also offers glimpses from Dakota and Taylor's relationship before things took a turn. "Why did you get my initials tattooed on your lips?" Taylor questions Dakota in one scene. "It's giving obsessed," she adds. To this, Dakota replies, "I am obsessed." Jessi sums up their relationship as "Romeo and Juliet" of the TikTok age. For those unaware, Taylor and Dakota have been in an on-and-off relationship for a long time. Back in 2023, a violent incident led to Taylor's arrest. In March 2026, a video of the attack was shared by TMZ, and it soon became the talk of the town, causing ABC to postpone Taylor's already filmed season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Dakota showing off his tattoo in 'SLOMW' (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Filming for Season 5 paused in late March amid the investigation and resumed sometime in April, as per PEOPLE. The season is expected to cover all the drama that went on during this period. The show will also deal with the fallout between Jen and Whitney. "So you don't feel bad for any..." Jen asks Whitney in the trailer. "No, Jen, I don't," Whitney replies. Jen and Whitney have always had a precarious equation, which blew up when they competed on the same season of 'Dancing With the Stars.' In Season 4, the future of their friendship seemed bleak, and the upcoming installment will likely give fans more insight into their current equation.

In short, there seems to be a lot of drama in store this season. "We might have to have a little drama, which is on brand for MomTok," Jessi states in the trailer. The clip teases that the upcoming season will test several long-standing friendships when it airs on September 10. All episodes of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' are currently streaming on Hulu.