Mel B couldn’t resist doing one thing after this ‘sexy’ yet ‘terrifying’ knife-juggling act, and we get why

Returning with a risky new act on ‘AGT’ Season 20, Messoudi Brothers just snagged Mel B’s Golden Buzzer

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 is making headlines, and that too for all the right reasons. In addition to awarding two epic Golden Buzzers in the premiere episode, the show is grabbing attention for the return of Mel B. The 'Spice Girls' alum, who left the main show in 2019, had appeared in its spinoffs before officially making her comeback to 'America’s Got Talent'. Now, in a surprising turn of events, this week, Mel B has used her Golden Buzzer, and it's for a shocking returning act.

The returning group in discussion is The Messoudi Brothers, originally an acrobatic trio that appeared on 'AGT' Season 14, as per America's Got Talent Wiki. The talented group returned as a juggling duo in Season 20. In their original season, they impressed judges with high-risk hand-balancing acts, earning unanimous "yes" votes and standing ovations throughout the Judge Cuts and Quarterfinals. Though they made it to the Semifinals with strong performances, the brothers were ultimately eliminated just before the Finals.

In their new 'AGT' act, the Messoudi Brothers added a new comedic twist by juggling knives while humorously removing and reintegrating their clothing into the routine. Though not as technically impressive as their previous strength-based hand-balancing acts, the performance was entertaining and risk-filled. Creator and Judge Simon Cowell called the act "breathtaking," saying it "felt different" and was truly "a moment," as per MJ's Big Blog.

Howie Mandel shared his amazement, saying, "It's incredibly dangerous." Mel B echoed the fear, saying it was "really frightening to watch you take them off… I was that scared for you to put them back on." Then, in a surprise move that stunned the panel and the performers, Mel B stood up and said, "I do think I want to say one thing to you. I think you are perfect." She then hit the Golden Buzzer, sending confetti flying as the crowd erupted. After congratulating the duo on stage, she quipped, "Really terrifyingly sexy." Sofía Vergara also reacted with playful frustration, saying, "I was going to do it! That was my Golden Buzzer! She took it away!"

Though the Messoudi Brothers have undergone some changes since their last appearance, including adding humor and danger with knife juggling and costume stripping, their talent remains sharp and polished from years of international performances, including on 'Britain’s Got Talent,' per ScreenRant. Both brothers also made it clear on the 'AGT' they weren't expecting favoritism from the judges who knew them before.

Instead, they came determined to prove themselves again. Their act, which blended danger and comedic elements, stunned the audience and left the judges breathless, especially Mel B, who was so impressed she hit the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight into the next round. While thrilled, the brothers know they must now step up their game. They’ll likely need to push the boundaries of their creativity and acrobatic precision if they want to go all the way this time, as their return isn’t just a comeback, but it’s a second shot at a dream they’re not ready to let go of.