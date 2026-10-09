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Marvel sets release window for ‘Zodiac’ and the logo offers a major clue

Marvel revealed at New York Comic Con 2026 that the live-action project will begin shooting in London in spring next year
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Marvel’s ‘Zodiac’ (Cover Image Source: Marvel.com)
Marvel’s ‘Zodiac’ (Cover Image Source: Marvel.com)

Marvel Television has finally announced the title and premiere window for its latest live-action series for Disney+. The studio unveiled ‘Zodiac’ during a New York Comic Con panel on October 8, and Marvel Studios confirmed that the show will premiere on the streamer in 2028. The announcement follows weeks of speculation about a new Marvel spy project in development under the title.

Marvel’s ‘Zodiac’ (Image Source: Facebook | Marvel Studios)
Marvel’s ‘Zodiac’ (Image Source: Facebook | Marvel Studios)

Filming is expected to begin well before the series' 2028 premiere. According to Marvel, Brad Winderbaum (head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics and Franchise) said at the panel that the live-action spy thriller will begin shooting in London in spring 2027. Casting will begin in the “next couple of weeks,” and Marvel has yet to announce any members of the creative team. The studio also revealed the first logo for the series. While Winderbaum remained tight-lipped about the plot, he pointed fans to the artwork. Interestingly, he said that “there is a lot hidden in that logo” for comic readers. He also said he expects details to leak when casting begins. Notably, the letter A in the design is reminiscent of the S.H.I.E.L.D. emblem.

The title has roots in Marvel Comics, where various villains and groups have used it over the years. ‘Zodiac’ is a criminal organization whose members represent the 12 astrological signs, with leadership rotating each month. The group is best known for fighting off S.H.I.E.L.D., and a separate villain also used the Zodiac name in the ‘Dark Reign’ storyline. On-screen, the agency was central to ABC’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ which was the sequel to 2012’s ‘The Avengers,’ and ran for seven seasons from 2013 to 2020. Fast-forward to 2023, and Disney+ streamed ‘Secret Invasion,’ which starred Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) in the lead.

Brad Winderbaum speaks at the Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center on October 08, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Craig Barritt)
Brad Winderbaum speaks at the Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center on October 08, 2026, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt)

‘Zodiac’ was not the only project announced at the panel. Marvel also revealed three two-part ‘Marvel Zombies’ specials, subtitled ‘The Winter Soldier,’ ‘The Fist of Khonshu,’ and ‘The Last Guardian,’ that will arrive annually through 2029. Winderbaum’s animation division also produced ‘X-Men ‘97’ and ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.’ Meanwhile, Marvel’s live-action streaming lineup has slimmed down lately, with ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ set to end after Season 3 and ‘Wonder Man’ cancelled after earlier being renewed for a second season, despite lead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II having been nominated for an Emmy for his performance. Furthermore, the live-action run on Disney+ kicked off with ‘WandaVision’ in January 2021, which places ‘Zodiac’ seven years behind its debut. However, ‘Zodiac’ is the first new live-action Marvel series announced since ‘Ironheart,’ which premiered on Disney+ in June 2025.

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