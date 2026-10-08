Samuel L Jackson just revealed what’s next for Nick Fury in the MCU

Samuel L Jackson hints at what’s next for Nick Fury, including his future in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Samuel L. Jackson has revealed that Nick Fury will not appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and will be back in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ instead, as per The Direct. The actor announced the news during an interview on the red carpet for his film ‘The Beast’ on October 7, revealing that his next Marvel appearance will be in the movie that follows ‘Doomsday.’ He told the outlet that Marvel informed him, “You’re not gonna be in this movie. You’ll be in the next.” Jackson revealed he has no idea what the story entails, as the studio has not disclosed any information. His comments also contradict previous rumors that he would appear in ‘Doomsday.’ Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm his casting in ‘Secret Wars.’

Samuel L. Jackson attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ opens on December 18, 2026, with Robert Downey Jr. (‘Iron Man’) returning as Doctor Doom. Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ helmed this film as well. ‘Secret Wars,’ on the other hand, is set to premiere on December 17, 2027. Marvel pushed the two films’ releases from their original May 2026 and May 2027 dates. Notably, Jackson wasn’t part of the cast list Marvel revealed in March 2025, which included Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki). Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) has not been confirmed for the film either.

Interestingly, Marvel designed the look of its Ultimate Nick Fury comic character based on Jackson in 2002, six years before he first appeared as the character in the post-credits scene of ‘Iron Man’ in 2008. His nine-picture deal ended with ‘Captain Marvel’ in 2019, and he continued playing Fury in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ He also appeared in two episodes of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ in 2013 and 2014. In June 2023, he led the Disney+ series ‘Secret Invasion’ and fought against a Skrull faction. He then appeared in ‘The Marvels’ that November while running SABER. ‘Secret Wars’ will arrive about four years after that last appearance.

A still from ‘The Avengers’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Meanwhile, Jackson will soon be seen as the President of the United States in ‘The Beast,’ an action thriller directed by Renny Harlin (‘Die Hard 2’), also starring Joel Kinnaman (‘The Suicide Squad’) as Secret Service agent Taft. The title refers to the armored presidential limousine, which the president must drive after a coup against the United States. Filming took place in Spain in 2024, and Harlin took over as director from James Madigan as filming neared its end. The cast also includes Eoin Macken and Guy Burnet. The film reunites Jackson with Harlin, who directed him in ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight,’ ‘Deep Blue Sea,’ and ‘Cleaner.’ ‘The Beast’ opens in theaters on October 9.