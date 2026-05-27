Why is Joy Behar taking a hiatus from ‘The View’? Guest replacements include 'Getting Played' star

A veteran host of 'The View' is stepping away from the Hot Topics table, but ABC has already secured a strong replacement.

ABC's popular daytime talk show, 'The View,' will look a bit different in the coming days as one of its veteran hosts, Joy Behar, is temporarily stepping away from her duties. The 83-year-old comedian confirmed the news on Tuesday during an episode of the show's 'Behind the Table' companion podcast. Behar is heading to Europe to present her stage play, 'My First Ex-Husband', in both Paris and London following its New York City run. In a conversation with executive producer Brian Teta, she mapped out her upcoming travel schedule. "I fly to Paris this week, and then I go take the tunnel to London after a week, and I'll be in London a second week doing my play, 'My First Ex-Husband', at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End," she explained. "We have Jackie Hoffman and I, the two American women talking, then we have two British actresses. Doesn't that sound like fun?"

'The View' co-hosts agree with Ana Navarro's analogy about rebound relationships (Image Credit: The View | YouTube)

ABC has not confirmed exactly how long she will remain away from the Hot Topics table, though she herself indicated that she had already pre-recorded material before leaving for Europe. "Well, they made me bank the weekend shows even though I'm not here." While Behar is away, the daytime talk show is bringing in several guest co-hosts to help fill the panel. Former 'The Talk' host Sheryl Underwood is expected to appear for multiple episodes, while journalist Kara Swisher and regular contributor Ana Navarro will also step in during her absence. In another unusual programming move, moderator Whoopi Goldberg will reportedly take over Friday duties, despite usually having those days off. The rotating lineup comes shortly after co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin returned to the panel full-time following her maternity leave earlier this year.

A still of co-hosts of 'The View' (Image Credit: @theviewabc | Instagram)

The temporary hiatus initially sparked a wave of concern among viewers online, especially because Behar has occasionally missed episodes in recent months due to minor health-related issues, including a foot injury earlier this year. However, there is no indication that her latest absence is connected to health problems or a permanent exit from the program. On the podcast, it was revealed that the comedian will remain on the main broadcast until Thursday of this week before taking off. Behar's outspoken opinions, sharp humor, and on-air clashes have long helped make 'The View' one of daytime television’s most talked-about programs. 'The View' airs on ABC from Monday through Friday at 11.00 a.m. ET.