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'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Season 2 Ending Explained: Pip makes major move after Max's verdict

Pip takes matters into her own hands after the court disappoints her with its verdict in Season 2
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 58 MINUTES AGO
Pip and Max in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Pip and Max in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix and BBC's 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Season 2 saw Pip (Emma Myers) in an intriguing spot. She started her journey intent on solving cases to help authorities, and eventually vowed to bring justice to victims who were failed by the very same authorities. It all boiled down to Max Hastings' conviction. For those unaware, Max (Henry Ashton) was the spoiled, rich boy who assaulted Becca (Carla Woodcock) using Andie's drugs. This set in motion the events that eventually led to Andie's death at Becca's hands (Season 1's central mystery). It is further revealed that he assaulted multiple women using the same method. At the end of the season, Max was arrested for his deeds, and the latest installment focuses on his trial for r**ping Becca Bell and Nat da Silva (Jessica Webber).

Pip in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)
Pip in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)

Jamie Hastings (Eden H. Davies) is deemed a key witness for the prosecution in Max's case, as he saw the perpetrator walking out of the room after assaulting Nat. Hence, Pip does everything she can to find Jamie when he suddenly disappears. Max is seen using all his influence to get out of the situation. He goes around and threatens witnesses, pressures his cousin Robin (Freddie England) to spy on Ravi (Zain Iqbal), and intimidates Stanley (Misia Butler), the guard of a golf club, into manipulating footage that shows him at the club during the time of the assault. Even in the face of such mounting pressure, Pip doesn't give up. She convinces Becca, now incarcerated for her sister's murder, to testify against Max, and also tries to submit Max's recorded confession as evidence. Other victims, including Nat, also come forward to give statements. But, in the absence of Jamie's testimony, the case does not stand. Max is deemed not guilty and acquitted of all charges.

Max in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)
Max in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)

The verdict devastates Pip, Nat, Becca, and the other victims. The verdict makes Max braver than before. He taunts people and even intimidates his mother after she finds out that the charges against him were indeed true. All of this makes Pip completely break down and lash out at Robin. Seeing him act untouchable, Pip decides to take matters into her own hands. She releases Max's confession to the world through her podcast, making him a social pariah. The teen detective does not stop here; she breaks into Max's house and paints on his walls, “R**ist, I will get you.” This hints at the vigilante route Pip might take in the still-unconfirmed Season 3. 

Pip is not the only one burdened with injustice in the series. Charlie Nowell, who catfished Jamie and forced him to find Stanley, also decides to take matters into his own hands. Stanley's father killed Nowell's sister, who was lured into his trap after following Stanley. Charlie believed that Stanley, aka Jack Brunswick, hadn't been punished enough by authorities for his part in the murder, and hence shot the latter. To find out how and if Pip avenges the victims, viewers will need to keep an eye on Netflix or the BBC for renewal updates. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.

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