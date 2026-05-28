‘Boston Blue’ star Sonequa Martin-Green sheds light on potential Tom Selleck cameo in Season 2

Tom Selleck played the New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for 14 seasons on 'Blue Bloods'

'Boston Blue' recently wrapped up Season 1 on May 22, and fans are already looking forward to the show's second installment. The crime drama series is a spinoff of 'Blue Bloods' and focuses on Donnie Wahlberg's character, Danny Reagan. It follows his move to Boston from New York City and his new career as a member of the Boston Police Department alongside his son, Sean (Mika Amonsen). The show's first season saw many stars from 'Blue Bloods' return for the spin-off. Bridget Moynahan reprised her role as Danny's sister Erin Reagan, alongside Len Cariou as his grandfather Henry Reagan, Will Hochman as his nephew Joe Hill, and Marisa Ramirez as his girlfriend and former partner Detective Maria Baez. So, it's natural to wonder whether Tom Selleck will be the next star to appear in 'Boston Blue' as Danny's father, Frank Reagan.

An image of Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver in 'Boston Blue' (Image Source: CBS | Boston Blue)

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays detective Lena Silver in 'Boston Blue,' spoke to Woman’s World on May 22 about Selleck potentially making a cameo in Season 2. "We’ve been talking about Mr. Selleck for a long time. He is always getting asked, and as Donnie always says, the door’s open. We would love to have him, and we will make sure the story is just right because Tom is so adamant about the story, as he should be and as we all should be. I think it would be great if we can have him, and I’m excited for whatever story it ends up being if he does come. I want everybody from Blue Bloods on this show, but it’d be nice to see Tom [Selleck]," she said.

An image of Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Jojo Whilden)

Selleck played the New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods,' which ran for 14 seasons from 2010 to 2024 on CBS. 'Boston Blue' Season 1 saw Danny speaking on the phone with his father and mentioning him several times, which raises questions about whether Selleck will appear in the next season to check up on his son and his life in Boston. In November 2025, he was asked if he would consider appearing in 'Boston Blue.' However, the 81-year-old star wasn't thrilled about the idea and told Hour Detroit, "I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan."

Danny and Baez as seen in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 (Image Source: CBS | Photo by John Medland)

Danny and Baez rekindled their romance at the end of Season 1, with Danny inviting her to move in with him. So, Baez is confirmed to return in Season 2, as creator Brandon Sonnier told TV Insider on May 23 that the next installment will feature a "small time jump" and depict the realities of Baez relocating for a fresh start in Boston. Furthermore, Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger as Detective Brian Rodgers was involved in a car crash with a gray truck while on his way to meet his girlfriend, Lena Silver. Co-creator Brandon Margolis told the same outlet that the next season will kick off with the investigation. "At the start of Season 2, Danny, Lena, and the rest of the Silvers and Boston police in general are on the hunt for the driver of that gray truck." 'Boston Blue' Season 2 is set to premiere this fall on CBS. Meanwhile, fans can stream all the episodes of Season 1 on Paramount+.