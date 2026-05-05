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'The Four Seasons' Season 2 trailer teases chaos as Kate and the gang grapple with major loss

The much-loved group, including Ginny, travels across the world in Season 2
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 14 HOURS AGO
A still of the cast from 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
A still of the cast from 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The trailer for 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 gave fans a glimpse of their favorite characters as they enter another stage of their lives. The first season of the Netflix show, based on Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name, followed three close-knit couples: Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) as they went on four vacations in a year. The dynamics of this group changed when Nick and Anne announced that they were going their separate ways after 25 years of marriage. Nick's girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), then accompanied the group on their next vacation. The new season picks up after Nick's death in a car accident and the revelation about Ginny's pregnancy. The second season is set to premiere on May 28, 2026.

Kate, Jack, Anne, Ginny, and Claude in a still from 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix)
Kate, Jack, Anne, Ginny, and Claude in a still from 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix)

The trailer sees the group, along with a pregnant Ginny, traveling across the world as they make their way to Italy. The second season's synopsis reads, "The friends reunite for four new seasonal get-togethers as they process a personal loss and embrace the regrets and reinventions of middle age." It is evident from the trailer that the friends are still reeling from Nick's loss. The six look over a cliff as they reminisce about their friend. Kate shares, "He (Nick) would have loved it." The scene then cuts to Jack, who proposes an "annual Nick weekend" to celebrate their friend with quirky shirts, food, and drinks. 

Kate, Anne, and Danny in a still from 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix)
Kate, Anne, and Danny in a still from 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix)

While the group deals with this significant loss, chaos ensues on the personal front. From screaming babies and speeding cars to falling over stairs, things soon get messy. Kate and Jack appear to be struggling with communication issues after the sudden death of Jack's best friend. “Kate and Jack struggle with how to show up for your partner when you are also struggling,” co-creator Tracey Wigfield told Tudum. “Jack’s trying to make every get-together a celebration of Nick, and trying to fill in for his friend who died.” On the other hand, Danny and Claude are trying to figure out what the next chapter of their life looks like, with the former coming down with baby fever. Things will likely get complicated as the trailer also introduced Claude's family in Italy.

Anne has her own set of problems after her ex's death. Nick has left her in charge of his estate, and the responsibility is out of her wheelhouse. At one point, she reveals to her friends that she sold Nick's boat for "two donkeys." Nick's death also forces Anne and Ginny to establish a unique connection. Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield will continue to serve as co-showrunners, directors, writers, and executive producers. Viewers can catch up on the first season on Netflix ahead of Season 2.

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