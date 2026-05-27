Has Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' been renewed for Season 2? EP opens up on future: 'We're not gonna...'

Following an exceptional debut, the creative team behind 'Spider-Noir' is already teasing what could lie ahead in Season 2.

'Spider-Noir' made a spectacular debut on Prime Video with a highly bingeable premiere season. While the episodes left audiences captivated throughout their runtimes, the finale prompted immediate questions about the series' future. Anchored by a phenomenal lead performance from Nicolas Cage, the show brought a unique live-action version of the beloved web-slinger on screen. The story and style seamlessly blend old-school Hollywood detective tropes with comic book mythology, drawing positive reactions online. While fans appear to be buzzing with optimism online, there has been no confirmation from studio executives about its renewal, meaning the future of the brooding Spider-Man ultimately depends on ratings and viewership. Fans will have to wait a few days for the official numbers to come out, but the makers have already made it clear that they are open to more opportunities.

Lamorne Morris and Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image credit: Prime Video)

Executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told The Hollywood Reporter in May that they are not going to turn down an opportunity to expand 'Spider-Noir' to another season. "We are television producers. We're not gonna say no." Co-showrunner Oren Uziel also explained how easy it is to advance a detective story. "All it takes is another client to knock on that door, and then comes a new set of cases, a new set of problems, and a new adventure to go on," he said. "So conceived to be as many seasons as we want to go." He continued, "Whether it's New York or a different setting, I really feel like this is a great jumping-off point to expand your story. Obviously, as time passes from 1933, we're heading towards not just trouble in the financial markets in New York, but also a geopolitical struggle that would be an amazing canvas for any future storytelling."

Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image credit: Prime Video)

Besides the 'Spider-Verse' films, Sony hasn't been able to deliver a strong Marvel production. 'Morbius', 'Madame Web', and 'Kraven the Hunter' all tanked at the ticket window. The only saving grace has been the 'Venom' films starring Tom Hardy, but even they couldn't impress the critics. Given 'Spider-Noir's' early strong reactions, it is likely the studio will invest more time and resources in it. However, given the steep production values, heavy visual effects requirements, and Cage's highly demanding shooting schedule, any potential second season would likely take considerable time to produce.