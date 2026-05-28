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'The Testaments' Season 2 showrunner drops major spoiler about Agnes and June's future and we can't wait

Agnes, played by Chase Infiniti, finally learns who her real mother is in 'The Testaments' Season 1 finale
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 25 MINUTES AGO
Still of June (L) and Agnes (R) from 'The Testaments' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Steve Wilkie)
Still of June (L) and Agnes (R) from 'The Testaments' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Steve Wilkie)

'The Testaments' Season 1 finale, titled 'Secateurs,' ended with major developments for every character. None, however, excited the audience more than Agnes (Chase Infiniti) finally learning who her real mother is. Daisy (Lucy Halliday), after Becka (Mattea Conforti) and Garth's nuptials, drops the bomb on Agnes that her real mother is June (Elisabeth Moss), the woman she has known as a terrorist all her life. The revelation did not come out of the blue for her, as previously, her stepmother, Paula, during her breakdown, told Agnes that Gilead wanted to cut her into pieces and send them to her mother. It is also evident that Agnes remembers glimpses from her past as Hannah, the name given to her by June, when she brings out her childhood drawings signed with that very name. Fans are now waiting with bated breath as they wonder when the mother-daughter reunion will be.

Still of June from 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Disney | Steve Wilkie)
Still of June from 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Disney | Steve Wilkie)

As per showrunner Bruce Miller, fans will not have to wait long. “I am planning to get June and Hannah/Agnes together by the end (of season two),” he confirmed in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Miller further shared that the reunion will also bring into focus other characters with whom Agnes has a connection outside Gilead. These characters include Luke (O-T Fagbenle), her biological father, who now lives in Canada and leads the Mayday resistance, Nichole, her baby sister, who also resides in Canada with her parents, and Moira (Samira Wiley), who helped raise Hannah in the past. "So there is so much afterwards to tell about how that happens and how Hannah gets integrated,” Miller explained. “I hope we are making progress towards June and Agnes/Hannah getting to know each other as people now, so that when we do finally get them together, you feel like you’ve had a long time to understand and think about how that moment is going to be.”

Still of Agnes from 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Disney | Steve Wilkie)
Still of Agnes from 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Disney | Steve Wilkie)

Moss, much like the fans, is also looking forward to the reunion. “I get it,” she shared with THR. “I would like them to get back together, too. But I do think there is a way of getting there that, if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it in the right way.” The actress also noted that June will not stop until she ensures that Hannah is "safe." This implies that June may appear in the already confirmed second season. Infiniti is also excited about delving deeper into the mother-daughter storyline.

In an interview with GoldDerby, she shared that the trials and tribulations of the season helped Agnes accept and even be poised in the face of the June revelation.  "The thing with Agnes is, so much of her life was literally being upended before that [reveal], and so much of her life was changing, and that was kind of like the final nail in the coffin that really just blew up her perception of who she really is," the actress shared. "When she goes up to Aunt Lydia [played by Ann Dowd], and she's like, 'I know that my mom is June Osborne,' she's not shaken by it at all. She's actually standing in it and is confident in it. I'm very excited to see how that continues to manifest and how she tackles finding the truth in her own story.”

Still of Agnes and Daisy in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)
Still of Agnes and Daisy in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

Miller also revealed to the audience that, going into Season 2, this revelation will heavily impact Agnes' life. "If you think about how Agnes grew up, regardless of her relationship with the memory of her mother, June Osborne was a terrorist; she was Osama bin Laden in their world," he explained. "I think she's horrified by what that means in terms of her personality. Is she going to have this residual June-ness that she has to deal with? It's what keeps her so strong the whole first season, but I think it absolutely changes all of their relationships." To know how Agnes/Hannah will cross paths with her birth mother, fans will have to wait for the second season of 'The Testaments', which will stream on Hulu.

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