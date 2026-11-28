Where was ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ filmed? ‘Hunger Games’ prequel features a castle and Olympic stadium

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ brings Panem to life through some stunning filming locations across Europe

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is currently playing in theaters, having arrived on November 20. One thing the dystopian franchise, adapted from Suzanne Collins’ books, is particularly famous for is its setting. The locations play a big role in bringing the world of Panem to life, making the viewing experience just as immersive as the performances and storyline. So, where was the latest installment in the film series shot? The prequel was filmed primarily across Germany and northern Spain, with a few scenes also recorded in London.

Joseph Zada in a still from 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' (Image Source: Lionsgate)

According to Condé Nast Traveler, several locations in Spain's Asturias region were used for the Games Arena sequences. These included Somiedo Natural Park and the nearby Teverga beech forest, known as Hayedo de Montegrande. The production also used the region’s glacial lakes, including the Saliencia Lakes and Lago de la Cueva. Meanwhile, Oviedo's Edificio Calatrava served as a filming location for the Capitol's architecture. The production also used the 14th-century Ehreshoven Castle in Germany.

A still from 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' featuring cast members (Image Source: Lionsgate)

In Berlin, the Velodrom served as the filming location for the launch room scene. Several other locations across the city also featured in the movie, including Olympiastadion, which was used for the Tribute Parade. Other filming spots included Messe Berlin (Berlin Exhibition Grounds), the International Congress Centrum Berlin (ICC Berlin), bcc Berlin Congress Center GmbH, and Tempelhof Airport.

As for District 12, filming took place at Landschaftspark Duisburg-Nord in Duisburg and Steinbruch Lindlar (Lindlar Quarry) in North Rhine-Westphalia, near Cologne. Another location viewers might recognize is the Ingeniero Carlos Fernández Casado Bridge, located near Oviedo in Spain. As per Movie-Locations.com, some scenes were also filmed in London. The production used Two Temple Place, located at 2 Temple Place, Victoria Embankment, WC2, as one of its filming locations.

lona Bell, Ben Wang, Joseph Zada, and Mckenna Grace in a still from 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' (Image Source: Lionsgate)

Meanwhile, ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ features an ensemble cast led by Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., among others. The official synopsis reads: “It revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Zada) twenty-four years before the events of 'The Hunger Games', starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.”