‘Return to Santa’ cast, plot, filming locations and how to watch Rachel Boston’s Christmas movie

Paul Campbell, Rachel Boston reunite for Hallmark’s ‘Return to Santa’, Christmas romance about childhood wishes, holiday magic and unexpected reunion.

Hallmark brings Christmas magic, childhood wishes, and a second-chance romance together in ‘Return to Santa’. Starring Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston, the holiday movie follows a grown-up Christmas skeptic whose long-lost letter suddenly upends his life. Directed by Panta Mosleh, the film premiered on November 27, 2026, as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup.

What is ‘Return to Santa’ about?

'Return to Santa' follows Jake, who, when he was eight, wrote Santa a letter filled with his biggest Christmas wishes. But the letter never reached its destination. After waking up on Christmas morning with none of his wishes fulfilled, Jake loses faith in Santa and the magic of the holidays.

Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston in 'Return to Santa' (Image Source: YouTube | Hallmark)

Decades later, Santa finally discovers the missing letter and decides to grant Jake's wishes. There is just one problem. Jake is now a practical adult, and his childhood dreams do not fit neatly into his current life.

Things get more complicated when Julie, his childhood best friend, returns to town. She helps Jake deal with the surprises as his wishes come true. Their time together also gives them a chance to reconnect and discover whether their friendship could become something more.

Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston in 'Return to Santa' (Image Source: YouTube | Hallmark)

Who stars in ‘Return to Santa’?

Paul Campbell leads the movie as Jake, while Rachel Boston plays Julie. The two actors previously shared the screen in ‘Dating the Delaneys’. Campbell is also known for ‘Battlestar Galactica’, ‘Christmas by Starlight’ and ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’. Boston's credits include ‘American Dreams’, ‘Witches of East End’, ‘500 Days of Summer’ and ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past’.

The supporting cast includes Dax Belanger as Santa, Michelle Brezinski as Mrs. Hartley, Antonio Cayonne as Tom, Ellie Harvie as Louise, Kaley McCormack as Becca and Manoj Sood as Russell. Theo Zuyderduyn and Lexie Learmonth play the younger versions of Jake and Julie.

Dax Belanger in 'Return to Santa' (Image Source: YouTube | Hallmark)

How and where to watch ‘Return to Santa’?

‘Return to Santa’ premiered on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The movie is now streaming on Hallmark+, starting November 28. Hallmark Channel also has an encore airing scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at 4 p.m. ET/PT (3 p.m. CT).

Where was ‘Return to Santa’ filmed?

The production filmed in British Columbia, Canada, mainly around Burnaby. The crew reportedly shot the movie under the working title ‘Letter to Santa’, with filming beginning in late August 2026 and wrapping around mid-September.

Fort Langley has also been reported as a filming location. Local venue Omni Kitchen + Bar lists the movie among its productions, though no independent sources have confirmed this location.