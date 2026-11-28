Where was ‘All for Christmas’ shot? Inside the small California town behind Whitney Leavitt’s Netflix film

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ alum Whitney Leavitt's Netflix holiday debut brings a little Christmas romance and a charming small-town setting

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ alum Whitney Leavitt recently made her Netflix debut with the holiday rom-com ‘All for Christmas’ (previously titled ‘All for Love’), which premiered on November 24. And when it comes to a holiday romance, viewers often wonder where the movie was filmed. For this movie, the answer is Santa Paula, California, where production took place in late 2025. Reddit users also spotted the filming activity in the area. For those unfamiliar with the location, Santa Paula is a small town in Ventura County. The movie's producer, Autumn Federici, praised its downtown area, describing it as “quaint and cozy and lovely” while speaking with KCLU.

Whitney Leavitt in a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 'All for Christmas' (Image Source: Instagram | @whitleavitt)

She also shared how welcoming the local community was during production. “We just knocked on doors like, ‘Hey, can we film in front of your store? Can we film in your store, can we film in your restaurant?’ And the community was welcoming, and they were so generous with their time and space and energy and kept doors open while we filmed,” Federici said. She further appreciated the residents for being accommodating, adding, “They just went right along with it and so you get to see like downtown Santa Paula.” According to A2z Filming Location, some scenes were also shot at locations such as the Red Barn and 814 E Main St.

Whitney Leavitt and Jesse Kove in a still from 'All for Christmas' (Image Source: The Ninth House)

Meanwhile, directed by Jake Helgren and written by Ansley Gordon, ‘All for Christmas’ stars Whitney Leavitt as Winona Crane and Jesse Kove as Luke Doyle. The supporting cast includes Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Debbie Pollack, David Chokachi, and Justin Glaze, among others. Leavitt’s husband, Conner, also appears in the movie as Barista Jim. The film follows “a podcaster (Leavitt) forced to test love online through a dating-app partnership, connecting with a mystery man (Kove). What she doesn't know is that he's the rugged renovator transforming her grandmother's Christmas Eve venue.”