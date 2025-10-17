Killer Santa returns for more mayhem in the blood-soaked ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ reboot

The long-awaited trailer of 'Silent Night, Deadly Night', a remake of the 1984 film, has finally been released

The long-awaited trailer of 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' has finally been released. The upcoming slasher serves as a remake of the 1984 film of the same name. The newly released trailer of the film sheds light on the antics of its killer Santa. Directed by Mike P. Nelson, the film recently premiered at the 2025 Fantastic Fest and is scheduled to be released in theaters later this year. The storyline of the forthcoming horror movie revolves around a traumatized young man, Billy Chapman (played by Rohan Campbell), who transforms himself into Santa Claus to enact his blood-soaked mission of violence.

According to Paste magazine, the official synopsis of 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' reads, "After witnessing his parents’ brutal murder on Christmas Eve, Billy transforms into a 'Killer Santa', delivering a yearly spree of calculated, chilling violence. The 1984 movie was largely pulled from distribution after just a week due to various protests and controversies over the idea of a killer Santa Claus. In 1987, however, the 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' sequel was released. This year, Chapman is back, and his blood-soaked mission collides with love as a young woman challenges him to confront his darkness. However, there is one major difference between 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' and the 1984 cult horror classic, and it's the romance element. In the film, Chapman ends up meeting Pamela (Rudy Modine), a woman who is brave enough to confront his darkness. For the unversed, Pamela was one of the characters featured in the original film. However, Pamela will have a more active role in the new movie.

The trailer begins with a murder committed by the so-called "St. Nick" before it transitions to Billy, who seems to be in search of something tangible. Soon after, the fans of the popular horror franchise witnessed a couple of flashes that showcased his relationship with Pamela. However, the main question remains: will Pamela change him, or will he convert her? Fans will have to wait a little longer to get their answers. Mark your calendars and don't forget to watch 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' in the cinemas on December 12, 2025.