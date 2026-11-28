‘Shrek 5’ sets release date as new Thanksgiving promo brings back familiar face with a dramatic makeover

‘Shrek 5’ unveils Dragon’s bold new look, but her dramatic makeover has sparked another fan debate over DreamWorks’ animation choices

‘Shrek 5’ has given fans another reason to debate DreamWorks’ latest animation choices. A new promotional clip has revealed Dragon’s redesigned appearance, and her bright new look has already sparked fresh reactions. The footage also confirms her return alongside Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and their family. The sequel now has a confirmed theatrical release date of June 30, 2027.

NBCUniversal aired the new promo during its Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage. The clip shows an older Shrek welcoming his family outside the swamp. Fiona and their teenage triplets, Felicia, Fergus and Farkle, step out of the Onion Carriage. Dragon follows them, giving viewers their first proper look at her new design.

A still from 'Shrek 5' (Image Source: YouTube | Universal Pictures)

The fire-breathing dragon now has bright hot-pink scales, emerald-green eyes, and a rounder snout. Her cheeks look softer, and her once-prominent spikes have become much smaller. The makeover marks a sharp change from her original appearance in the 2001 film. Dragon previously had dark crimson scales, large spikes, and a more rugged face. Her long eyelashes and red lips gave her a feminine touch, but her overall design still carried a fierce edge.

The new version leans much further into a softer, more traditionally feminine look. That change has divided fans who already had concerns about the sequel's character redesigns.

Whole swamp pulled up for this one. https://t.co/BOFqRjDY7w — Shrek (@Shrek) November 28, 2026

Dragon's new appearance follows the visual overhaul that DreamWorks introduced in its earlier promotional footage. The studio has moved away from the original films' rougher fantasy look in favor of smoother textures, brighter colors, and rounder character designs. Shrek, Donkey and other returning characters have also received noticeable changes. Some viewers welcome the polished animation, but others feel the new style takes away the charm of the original films.

Dragon's return still gives longtime fans something to celebrate. Her romance with Donkey remains a memorable part of the franchise, and the couple even welcomed their hybrid Dronkey babies in ‘Shrek 2’. She also played a key role in protecting Shrek and Far Far Away.