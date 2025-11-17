Top 5 Hallmark 'Countdown to Christmas' movies and shows to watch this festive season

These Hallmark movies and TV shows are perfect for a festival weekend binge-watching spree

As the festive season knocks at the door, the Hallmark Channel is all set to make your countdown to Christmas and the New Year a memorable one. In continuation of its previously established custom of showcasing delightful holiday classics, delectable mystery stories, and feel-good romantic comedies, the Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' is already here, as per a report by CNET.com. The elaborate TV event, which started in October, will continue for two months, bringing to the screen fulfilling entertainment that promises to elevate your holiday experience. And we are counting down our choices of the five best movies and TV shows from the 'Christmas Countdown'. So, sit tight and get ready to celebrate!

Baked With Love: Holiday

This beloved baking competition features the judge trio of Vaughn Vreeland, Anna Haugh, and Tamera Mowry-Housley. Together, the three of them determine the best home-baker. To succeed, participants must make their way through a series of holiday-themed challenges. In doing so, the participants must summon their talent and put their family recipes to the best use.

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

This film, releasing on November 22, will transport you to the world of the NFL. Two die-hard Buffalo Bills fans finally find the love of their lives, and are assisted in their efforts by the Bills Mafia in Western New York. Watch this film to catch several real-life cameos from NFL figures such as Ray Davis, Damar Hamlin, Dawson Knox, and Coach Sean McDermott.

Melt My Heart This Christmas

Another rom-com that will go exceptionally well with the holiday evenings, this film will be up on the channel starting November 23. Stephen Huszar stars as Jack, a holiday fair director. On the other hand, Laura Vandervoort plays the character of glassblower Holly James, whose real identity is revealed after her display of skills under a pseudonym generates considerable fanfare.

The Snow Must Go On

Premiering on November 28, this film centres around an erstwhile Broadway director signing up to direct his niece's high school Christmas music with the hopes of attracting attention from a powerful Broadway producer. Set against the backdrop of a music theater, Cory Cott and Heather Hemmens lead the show. The film will be made available as part of the channel's Black Friday double feature deal.

We Met In December

Niall Matter and Autumn Reeser star in this romantic comedy that tells the story of two fellow travelers developing a connection with each other while waiting to go their separate ways during a layover. After boarding their respective flights, the two of them finally realize the depth of their feelings for each other. The twist in the story is that they've forgotten to exchange numbers and now must move mountains to find each other again. The film airs on Hallmark Channel on November 27.