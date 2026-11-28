‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ star shares her sequel wish after Silvy and Ethan’s happy ending

The star of ‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ looks back on Silvy and Ethan’s ending and imagines what their next Christmas together could look like.

Spoilers for ‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ follow.

Ethan has just told Silvy he loves her when she asks if he’s done. Her family is inside trying to hear every word, and they’ve picked a good moment to eavesdrop. Ethan thinks he’s saying goodbye. Silvy still has something to tell him. Daniella Monet, who plays Silvy in Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas Eve Feast,’ already has an idea for the couple’s next Christmas.

“Well, I see a sequel!” Monet told Just Jared, when asked what Silvy might serve at her own restaurant. She had “a vegan menu” in mind. As for where Silvy and Ethan might be by the following Christmas, Monet said, “I think that they would slow roll it a little bit.” Then she added that “maybe there’s an engagement.” Hallmark has yet to announce a sequel.

Dressed as Santa’s elf, Silvy (Daniella Monet) greets children at the neighborhood toy drive in ‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ (Image Source: Hallmark Channel)

Silvy runs a restaurant kitchen in New York. A call from her mother about Nonna’s injured wrist brings her home to Boston, where she’s suddenly in charge of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. She’s cooking for a family that knows exactly how each dish is supposed to taste. Nonna has also invited Ethan (Kevin McGarry), a local photographer, to document the meal. He’s already made things awkward with Silvy. At the grocery store, he claimed to have a girlfriend because he thought she was about to ask him out. The girlfriend was made up.

Nonna’s wrist, it turns out, was fine all along. She wanted Silvy to take charge of the feast, and the call gave her granddaughter a reason to come home and do it. Once Silvy is the one getting dinner on the table, she sees how much work Nonna has put in every Christmas. She thanks her grandmother right there in the kitchen. Ethan has a gift for the Gianettis, too. He’s put together their family tree.

When Silvy gets a call saying she needs to be back in New York on December 26, Ethan starts to pull away. Even when she asks him to stay at dinner, he’s already worried about saying goodbye. By the time he tells her he loves her outside Nonna’s house, he expects her to leave anyway. Silvy tells him she wants to move back to Boston. She misses her family and plans to open a restaurant of her own. She’d miss Ethan, too. The man who came to dinner with a camera has a place at the table now. ‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ starts streaming November 28 on Hallmark+.