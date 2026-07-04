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‘Game of Thrones’ notorious villain leads Celyn Jones’ coming-of-age film set in 1980s Wales — know plot details

A ‘Game of Thrones’ star is returning in a role unlike anything fans expect, and he’s joining two talented stars for Celyn Jones’ new film.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Michael McElhatton and Iwan Rheon in a still from 'Game of Thrones' (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Helen Sloan)
Michael McElhatton and Iwan Rheon in a still from 'Game of Thrones' (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Helen Sloan)

A new British drama is heading into production, bringing together a cast featuring some familiar faces from film and television. According to Variety, ‘Mountain’, the latest feature from Welsh filmmaker Celyn Jones, has found its lead cast. The coming-of-age drama is already filming in Wales and tells the story of an unlikely friendship that develops in the middle of hardship. ‘Mountain’ stars Peter Mullan, best known for ‘Hercules’ and ‘I Swear’, Rebecca Lucy Taylor from ‘Teeth n Smiles’, and Iwan Rheon, who television audiences will instantly recognize from ‘Game of Thrones’. The film centers on a neglected young boy named GG, played by newcomer Seth Isaac Thomas. Set in Wales during the 1980s, the story follows the youngster as he looks for friendship and a place where he truly belongs.

Mullan portrays Bill, a man living by himself high on a mountain, far from the rest of society. Although the character keeps to himself, fate eventually brings him into GG’s life. Taylor takes on the role of GG’s mother, while Rheon plays the boy’s estranged father, creating a family situation that shapes much of GG’s early life. For many viewers, Rheon remains closely linked to his unforgettable performance as Ramsay Bolton in ‘Game of Thrones’. The cruel and manipulative heir of House Bolton became one of the fantasy series’ most infamous villains before eventually meeting his brutal end. This new role gives the actor a chance to show a completely different side of his range.

Iwan Rheon in a still from 'Game of Thrones' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Helen Sloan)
Iwan Rheon in a still from 'Game of Thrones' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Helen Sloan)

Meanwhile, ‘Mountain’ tells a quieter and more personal story. The official logline offers a glimpse into what audiences can expect. It reads, “Their lives collide by chance, forming a brief but enduring connection. Proving that, even though the world can appear cruel, life is inherently good and will find a way to survive.” The film explores how a lonely child searching for kindness crosses paths with a man who has chosen a life away from everyone else. While their meeting may seem accidental, it becomes a relationship that changes both of them. Production officially got underway toward the end of June. The movie is currently being filmed on location in Anglesey, North Wales, allowing the production to capture the area’s natural landscapes as an important part of the story’s setting. 

Peter Mullan in a still from 'Hercules'; Rebecca Lucy Taylor poses for a photo [Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Photo by Kerry Brown (L); Instagram | @selfesteemselfesteem (R)]
Peter Mullan in a still from 'Hercules'; Rebecca Lucy Taylor poses for a photo [Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Photo by Kerry Brown (L); Instagram | @selfesteemselfesteem (R)]

According to Empire, several more performers have joined the cast beyond the three headline names. Those appearing in the film include Julian Lewis Jones, Lisa Jen, Kate Drew, Joe Bone, Gwen Ellis, Macsen McKay, Tristan Jones, Meghan-Hollie Robertson, and James Wilbraham. The publication also notes that Jones will appear on screen while handling directing duties behind the camera. Moreover, he shares screenplay duties with Lisa Baker, who co-wrote the script. The creative team behind the project also includes producers Nadia Jaynes, Sean Marley, and Rachel Richardson-Jones. Paul Baker serves as executive producer, while Mad As Bird Films is backing the production.

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