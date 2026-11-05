MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality show after leaving ‘SLOMW’ and we’re here for it

The untitled Hulu series follows Leavitt and her family as she handles new fame and career ambitions
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Whitney Leavitt attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards Green Room Presented by Cunard at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026, in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Valerie Terranova)
Whitney Leavitt attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards Green Room Presented by Cunard at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026, in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Valerie Terranova)

Whitney Leavitt’s own reality show is coming to Hulu. The former ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star will produce and star in the upcoming untitled series from Jeff Jenkins Productions (known for producing ‘Mormon Wives’), 3BMG, and Leavitt Media House, according to E! News. It will follow Leavitt as she and her family navigate her newfound fame, career aspirations, and focus on family. Hulu has not yet announced a title for the series.

A picture of Whitney Leavitt (Image Source: Instagram | @whitleavitt)

On Wednesday, Leavitt teased the upcoming project in an Instagram Reel with Hulu’s reality TV page @GetRealHulu. In the clip, she wrote, “See you soon”. This comes after many requests from fans for a show starring Leavitt. Notably, Leavitt left ‘Mormon Wives’ in May. At the time, Hulu had already started filming Season 5. On May 3, Leavitt announced her departure from the show, marking her last performance as Roxie Hart in the Broadway show ‘Chicago.’ In late May, Leavitt uploaded a video with her husband, Conner Leavitt, where she said to be careful what you wish for, due to fans requesting a reality show. Her last appearance was Season 5, which premiered on Hulu in September and included a cast visit to one of her February ‘Chicago’ performances. Speaking about why she left, Leavitt said in an interview with Good Morning America, “It just felt like it was a chapter that was time to end.”

Leavitt became a main cast member in the Emmy-nominated series when it premiered in September 2024. It follows a group of young mothers from Utah who went viral on TikTok with their #MomTok dance videos. Leavitt competed in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 on ABC last fall with her professional partner Mark Ballas. She made it to the semifinals. After this, she joined ‘Chicago’ on Broadway as Roxie Hart. Now, fast forward to November 2026, and Leavitt will be producing a show centering around her family.

A picture of Whitney Leavitt (Image Source: Instagram | @whitleavitt)

Meanwhile, the franchise continues to expand without her. ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu on November 12. The only returning cast member is Jen Affleck, moving across from the original series. Jen also competed with Leavitt on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34. All five seasons of the original series are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

On the film side, Leavitt has her feature debut in ‘All for Love from The Ninth House.’ She plays podcaster Winona opposite Jesse Kove (‘Cobra Kai’), and the story follows Winona after a holiday dating-app partnership leads her to an online mystery man.  The film began filming in December 2025 and is directed by Jake Helgren. The script was written by Ansley Gordon. Leavitt is also an executive producer on the film, which will be released over the holidays in 2026.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who was Otis? ‘Chicago Fire’s milestone episode pays tribute to a forgotten character
TV

Who was Otis? ‘Chicago Fire’s milestone episode pays tribute to a forgotten character

‘Chicago Fire’ honors a fan favorite character in its 300th episode
2026-11-05T05:51:40.000Z
Did Dr Wu become Chief Resident on ‘Chicago Med’? Tense doctor clash triggers big decision
TV

Did Dr Wu become Chief Resident on ‘Chicago Med’? Tense doctor clash triggers big decision

‘Chicago Med’ focuses on Dr Wu’s pursuit of the Chief Resident position in its latest episode
2026-11-05T04:50:53.000Z
What happened to Cruz? ‘Chicago Fire’ bids goodbye to fan favorite in its 300th episode
TV

What happened to Cruz? ‘Chicago Fire’ bids goodbye to fan favorite in its 300th episode

Tomlin risks Cruz’s job to convince Severide in the latest episode of ‘Chicago Fire’
2026-11-05T03:47:56.000Z
When do new episodes of ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 come out? Release schedule and finale date
TV

When do new episodes of ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 come out? Release schedule and finale date

The ‘All’s Fair’ cast return for a second season of divorce cases and personal drama. Here’s when new episodes arrive, where to watch and what to know about before the finale.
2026-11-04T16:46:27.000Z
‘Batman: Knightfall Part 2’ sets release date in first-look clip
TV

‘Batman: Knightfall Part 2’ sets release date in first-look clip

'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' unveils a first-look clip as Azrael takes up the cowl after Bruce Wayne is left paralyzed by Bane.
2026-11-04T16:27:06.000Z
When do new episodes of ‘Stick’ Season 2 come out? Episode schedule and finale date explained
TV

When do new episodes of ‘Stick’ Season 2 come out? Episode schedule and finale date explained

Owen Wilson returns to the green in ‘Stick’ Season 2. Here’s your guide to Apple TV’s weekly episode rollout, streaming details and finale date.
2026-11-04T15:48:30.000Z
MCU stars reunite for Netflix political thriller ‘Trinity’ as streamer announces December premiere
TV

MCU stars reunite for Netflix political thriller ‘Trinity’ as streamer announces December premiere

'Trinity,' starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden, follows a naval officer who suspects the US Secretary of Defense is at center of a conspiracy.
2026-11-04T15:21:56.000Z
‘Chicago Fire’ adds ‘Chicago Med’ star for first crossover appearance on the show
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ adds ‘Chicago Med’ star for first crossover appearance on the show

An upcoming ‘Chicago Fire’ episode welcomes a familiar face from ‘Chicago Med,’ marking a One Chicago milestone.
2026-11-04T14:59:11.000Z
Milo Ventimiglia reveals if he'll ever make a cameo on ‘Tracker’
TV

Milo Ventimiglia reveals if he'll ever make a cameo on ‘Tracker’

Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley could reunite on 'Tracker,' with the show’s producers also discussing bringing 'This Is Us' stars together.
2026-11-04T13:58:31.000Z
Is F.R.I.D.A.Y. dead? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 ends with a brutal betrayal
TV

Is F.R.I.D.A.Y. dead? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 ends with a brutal betrayal

After tracking down F.R.I.D.A.Y., Ultron presents himself as an ally
2026-11-04T08:47:31.000Z