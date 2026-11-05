Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality show after leaving ‘SLOMW’ and we’re here for it

The untitled Hulu series follows Leavitt and her family as she handles new fame and career ambitions

Whitney Leavitt’s own reality show is coming to Hulu. The former ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star will produce and star in the upcoming untitled series from Jeff Jenkins Productions (known for producing ‘Mormon Wives’), 3BMG, and Leavitt Media House, according to E! News. It will follow Leavitt as she and her family navigate her newfound fame, career aspirations, and focus on family. Hulu has not yet announced a title for the series.

A picture of Whitney Leavitt (Image Source: Instagram | @whitleavitt)

On Wednesday, Leavitt teased the upcoming project in an Instagram Reel with Hulu’s reality TV page @GetRealHulu. In the clip, she wrote, “See you soon”. This comes after many requests from fans for a show starring Leavitt. Notably, Leavitt left ‘Mormon Wives’ in May. At the time, Hulu had already started filming Season 5. On May 3, Leavitt announced her departure from the show, marking her last performance as Roxie Hart in the Broadway show ‘Chicago.’ In late May, Leavitt uploaded a video with her husband, Conner Leavitt, where she said to be careful what you wish for, due to fans requesting a reality show. Her last appearance was Season 5, which premiered on Hulu in September and included a cast visit to one of her February ‘Chicago’ performances. Speaking about why she left, Leavitt said in an interview with Good Morning America, “It just felt like it was a chapter that was time to end.”

Leavitt became a main cast member in the Emmy-nominated series when it premiered in September 2024. It follows a group of young mothers from Utah who went viral on TikTok with their #MomTok dance videos. Leavitt competed in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 on ABC last fall with her professional partner Mark Ballas. She made it to the semifinals. After this, she joined ‘Chicago’ on Broadway as Roxie Hart. Now, fast forward to November 2026, and Leavitt will be producing a show centering around her family.

A picture of Whitney Leavitt (Image Source: Instagram | @whitleavitt)

Meanwhile, the franchise continues to expand without her. ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu on November 12. The only returning cast member is Jen Affleck, moving across from the original series. Jen also competed with Leavitt on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34. All five seasons of the original series are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

On the film side, Leavitt has her feature debut in ‘All for Love from The Ninth House.’ She plays podcaster Winona opposite Jesse Kove (‘Cobra Kai’), and the story follows Winona after a holiday dating-app partnership leads her to an online mystery man. The film began filming in December 2025 and is directed by Jake Helgren. The script was written by Ansley Gordon. Leavitt is also an executive producer on the film, which will be released over the holidays in 2026.