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'Voicemails for Isabelle': From Vancouver to San Francisco — all real life locations for Netflix's romcom

The Netflix romantic comedy 'Voicemails for Isabelle' was filmed across various locations, spanning from Vancouver to San Francisco.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)
A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)

 Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson return to their romantic-comedy roots in Netflix's recent movie 'Voicemails for Isabelle,' now streaming. The emotional, heartwarming film is written and directed by Leah McKendrick and follows Deutch's Jill as she comes to terms with the loss of her sister Isabelle by leaving voicemails on her sister's number. Once the number is reassigned without Jill's knowledge, Wes, played by Robinson, begins receiving her voicemails. What follows is a romance built around a sight-unseen connection, drawing on classic rom-coms like 'Sleepless in Seattle.' Much of the movie was filmed against the backdrop of San Francisco and Vancouver. Here we take a look at the major filming locations of 'Voicemails for Isabelle.'

1) Havana Vancouver 

A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)
A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)

Without a doubt, the most recognizable location in the Netflix movie is the restaurant Havana Vancouver, at 1212 Commercial Drive. The restaurant served as Chef Bastien's place in the movie and also doubled as Jill's workplace, as illustrated in the movie. For exterior shots, the film crew used a string of storefronts and a couple of streets near Commercial Drive to lend a cohesive feel to the scenes. 

2) David Lam Park, Yaletown 

A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix | David Astorga)
A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix | David Astorga)

David Lam Park in Vancouver's Yaletown neighborhood was another important filming location for the Netflix rom-com. According to reports, filming took place at the park in the summer of 2025, and several emotionally charged dialogue scenes were shot there. On the other hand, the indoor scene counterparts were filmed at Martini Film Studios in Langley, a sprawling facility with eight sound stages. 

3) Greater Vancouver 

A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)
A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on Netflix (Image Source: Netflix | Diyah Pera)

The Greater Vancouver area served as the primary filming hub for the movie. Principal photography for the Netflix movie reportedly took place across the region between July and September 2025, and several general locations in the city appear in the film. Vancouver was also used as a substitute for the Austin, Texas, locations. 

4) San Francisco 

A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image Source: Netflix)

Although the production chose Vancouver as an alternative, most of the filming took place there, and the filmmakers also shot several scenes in San Francisco to capture the city's authentic atmosphere. The latter city still appears in several scenes throughout the movie. Prominent San Francisco landmarks such as Union Square, Fisherman's Wharf, the Palace of Fine Arts, and Golden Gate Park feature prominently in several scenes. The picturesque bench by the Golden Gate Bridge is where the first meeting between Jill and Wes takes place. 'Voicemails for Isabelle' is exclusively available on Netflix. 

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