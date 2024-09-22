'Buried Alive and Survived' Ending Explained: Does Alicia survive? Single mother struggles in a cat-and-mouse chase

Lifetime's 'Buried Alive and Survived' follows Alicia whose peaceful life takes a dramatic turn with the return of her ex-husband

Contains spoilers for 'Buried Alive and Survived'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Alicia's (Eva Marcille) seemingly ideal existence is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of her ex-husband Victor (Tyler Lepley) in Liftime's latest flick, 'Buried Alive and Survived.' Based on the real events, the film follows Alicia, a loving mother whose life revolves around her son Malcolm (Jaeden White). Nevertheless, good fortune does not last long on the mother-son duo as her ex-husband Victor disrupts their lives. Angered, Victor first kidnaps Alicia and then buries her alive.

However, as evident from the film, Alicia is a strong woman who endures despite having the slimmest chance of survival but her woes are far from over, as Victor has now taken Malcolm with him and has threatened her that if she makes one wrong move, she will lose her son forever.

How did Alicia locate Victor and Malcolm in 'Buried Alive and Survived'?

Tyler Lepley and Jaeden White in a still from 'Buried Alive and Survived' (youtube/@spectacularmagazine)

After escaping the grave, Alicia arrives at Jo's (Cocoa Brown) doorsteps. Jo encourages her to inform the police, but Alicia refuses, noting Victor's potential to harm Malcolm. Meanwhile, Victor continues to threaten Malcolm, emphasizing that if he ever attempts to betray him or flee from him, he will face serious repercussions. At the same moment, Victor gets a call from Alicia and is surprised to learn that she has survived despite being buried alive.

Victor informs Alicia that he is going off the grid with Malcolm, warns her not to locate them, and stomps on the phone. However, Alicia is not going to give up easily, as she composes herself and, with the help of a GPS locator, determines Victor and Malcom's direction. As soon as Alicia gets her hands on the address, she heads there to protect her son. On the other side, after realizing Alicia is gone, Jo eventually contacts the police and informs them of the situation.

How did Alicia protect Malcolm in 'Buried Alive and Survived' ?

Eva Marcille and Tyler Lepley in a still from 'Buried Alive and Survived' (youtube/@spectacularmagazine)

After tracing Victor's whereabouts for quite some time, Alicia gets the surprise of her lifetime when he confronts her with a gun. A scuffle soon develops, and Victor sustains a gunshot wound. However, the man continues to cause havoc by following Alicia.

Alicia, on the other hand, seeks refuge in the church and attempts to phone the police, but landlines do not function. At the same moment, Victor fires a shot at the window and enters the building via it. Soon, a cat-and-mouse chase starts, with Victor finally able to locate Alicia and once again lamenting her for ruining their beautiful family.

However, as he was ready to fire, his gun jammed, and a police siren began to blare in the background. Victor, realizing he has nowhere to hide, decides to confront the cops and begins shooting at them. As a consequence, he is fatally shot and dies. Alicia is then reunited with her son Malcolm. The scene then shifts to a few months later, with Malcolm enjoying himself swinging and Alicia getting ready for a date, her appearance complemented by Jo and her sister Kamlyn (Christie Leverette). The film concludes with Alicia's date, Darien (Mikhail Keize), knocking on her door, and both have a brief conversation with Alicia nervously smiling.

'Buried Alive and Survived' trailer