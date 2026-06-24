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'My Life With The Walter Boys' sets Season 3 release date on Netflix and it’s sooner than you think

The popular young adult series is based on the Wattpad novel of the same name, written by Ali Novak, and Season 3's release date has been set.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix’s YA lineup continues to grow, with popular titles such as ‘XO, Kitty’, ‘Heartstopper’, ‘Outer Banks’, and ‘My Life With The Walter Boys.’ The television series set in the fictional town of Silver Falls has reached millions of viewers worldwide and has routinely featured on Netflix's Top 10 lists in more than 88 countries. Acknowledging the raging popularity of the teen drama series, 'My Life With The Walter Boys' returns for Season 3 on August 6, 2026.

'My Life With The Walter Boys' is based on the hit Wattpad novel of the same name, written by Ali Novak. The author had published the novel on the writing platform in 2014, when Novak was just 15 years old. The novel made a mark, and soon enough, it was published in print in 2022. It has further been revealed that the upcoming Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes. The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads, "The path of true love never runs smooth, especially in Silver Falls. The last time we saw the Walters, Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole finally confessed their love for each other, only for Jackie’s boyfriend — and Cole’s brother — Alex to overhear, but their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch George (Marc Blucas) was rushed to the hospital." 

A still from the third season of 'My Life With The Walter Boys' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from Season 3 of 'My Life With The Walter Boys' (Image Source: Netflix)

The upcoming season will find Cole trying his luck behind the wheel of a race car, while Alex circles back to the rodeo. The synopsis also hints at the arrival of a mysterious figure from Jackie's time spent in New York, and further reads, "Season 3 sees the Walters realize what’s important in the fallout from this—and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a racecar driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected."

A still from the third season of 'My Life With The Walter Boys' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from Season 3 of 'My Life With The Walter Boys' (Image Source: Netflix)

Naveen Paddock will be seen as the attractive new intern working for Jackie's Uncle Richard. Erin Karpluk will portray Hannah, George Walter’s nomadic sister and the mother of Isaac and Lee. Isaac and Lee were raised within the Walter household while their father served in the military and their mother left town for unknown reasons, leaving the duo behind in Silver Falls. Chad Rook will be seen as drag racer Mack. The rest of the returning cast includes Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Johnny Link, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Connor Stanhope, Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Zoë Soul, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Jake Manley, and Janet Kidder. 'My Life With The Walter Boys' is exclusively available on Netflix

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