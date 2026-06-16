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Netflix announces big ‘Gilmore Girls’ streaming update after 12 years — leaving US fans deeply upset

The beloved series has called Netflix home for years, but a newly announced move will soon change that for US subscribers.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel (Cover Image Source: Everett Collection | Gilmore Girls)
A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel (Cover Image Source: Everett Collection | Gilmore Girls)

For many viewers, ‘Gilmore Girls’ has never been just another television show sitting in a streaming library. It has been a comfort watch, a background companion during late-night study sessions, and a fall-season ritual. That is why Netflix’s latest announcement landed like a surprise. The streaming giant revealed on Monday that all seven seasons of ‘Gilmore Girls’ will be removed from its U.S. catalog at the end of June. Sharing the update on social media, Netflix wrote, “It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion,” before confirming, “We are sorry to say that ‘Gilmore Girls’ Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.” The announcement closes a chapter that began in 2014, when Netflix added the complete series to its lineup.

A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel (Image Source: Netflix | Gilmore Girls)
A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel (Image Source: Netflix | Gilmore Girls)

At that time, streaming was becoming the preferred way for audiences to revisit older favorites, and ‘Gilmore Girls’ soon found a new audience beyond those who had watched it during its original television run. The comedy-drama first premiered in 2000 and spent most of its life on The WB before finishing its final season on The CW after the networks merged. While it enjoyed a loyal following during broadcast, the show’s popularity grew even larger in the streaming age. Younger viewers discovered Lorelai and Rory Gilmore for the first time, while longtime fans happily returned to the fast-talking mother-daughter duo. Netflix’s connection to the franchise became even stronger in 2016. Rather than simply hosting the original episodes, the streamer brought the story back with ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’.

A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring cast members (Image Source: Everett Collection | Gilmore Girls)
A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring cast members (Image Source: Everett Collection | Gilmore Girls)

It’s a four-part revival that reunited much of the cast and revisited the residents of Stars Hollow years after the original finale. Interestingly, while the classic series is packing its bags, the revival is staying put. ‘A Year in the Life’ will remain available on Netflix even after the original seven seasons disappear. That split creates an unusual situation for fans. Starting July 1, viewers who want to watch the original story from the beginning will need to look elsewhere, while the continuation of that story will still live on Netflix. Fortunately, the series is not vanishing from streaming entirely. Subscribers can still find ‘Gilmore Girls’ on Hulu and Disney+. However, Netflix had long been the only place where both the original run and the revival coexisted under one digital roof. That convenience is about to disappear.

A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel (Image Source: Netflix | Gilmore Girls)
A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel (Image Source: Netflix | Gilmore Girls)

Now attention has shifted to a different question: where could the series land next? Because ‘Gilmore Girls’ was produced by Warner Bros. Television, some viewers assumed it might eventually move to HBO Max, which is part of the same corporate family. On paper, the move would seem logical. At the moment, though, there is no indication that such a transfer is happening. No plans have been announced, and the show has not been added to HBO Max’s upcoming slate. For now, Hulu and Disney+ remain the primary streaming homes for the original series once Netflix’s license expires.

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