Howie Mandel asks formerly blind singer what his one wish is — then grants it in emotional 'AGT' moment

Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer isn’t just for the stage — he proves time and again that he’s the most supportive judge on 'AGT'

Howie Mandel is truly a man with a heart of gold. The beloved 'America's Got Talent' judge was recently seen standing up for the B Unique Dance crew after Simon Cowell made harsh comments. This isn't the first time Mandel has shown his support for contestants — he also won millions of hearts when he used his Golden Buzzer on a former blind singer. We can’t help but admire him!

Howie Mandel attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 20 Red Carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 26, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images/ Photo by Victoria Sirakova)

In 'America’s Got Talent,' Season 12, a teenager named Christian Guardino performed The Jackson 5's 'Who's Lovin' You' and earned a Golden Buzzer from Mandel, sending him directly to the live rounds, as per E! Online. After receiving a standing ovation from Mandel, Cowell, Mel B, and Heidi Klum, Guardino said, "Thank you so much." Mel B reacted, "I mean, what just happened?!" Overcome with emotion, Mandel asked Guardino, "If you could make one wish, what would it be?"

Guardino replied, "Right this second? Probably the Golden Buzzer," to which Mandel responded, "Well, your wish just came true," as he slapped the buzzer. During the show, Guardino shared his journey with Leber congenital amaurosis, explaining that doctors told him and his mother he would need a cane and his eyesight would never improve, until, at age 12, he was cured through gene therapy, even being featured in a National Geographic article.

Cowell also praised him, saying, "You were like a little mouse that turned into a lion. You are one of my favorite contestants I've seen this year. Not only in terms of your voice. I just like you. There's something about you, and it's just the best possible feeling when we meet someone like you." Notably, for the Quarterfinals, Christian Guardino performed Ed Sheeran's 'Make It Rain,' earning standing ovations from Mandel, Mel B, Klum, and Cowell. He placed sixth, seventh, or eighth in America's Vote but advanced to the Semifinals via the Dunkin' Save, receiving more votes than Just Jerk and Yoli Mayor, as per America's Got Talent Wiki.

In the Semifinals, he sang Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' and again received standing ovations from all four judges. He did not advance to the Finals in Episode 1220, being eliminated along with Merrick Hanna instead of Angelica Hale. After the Show, in 2022, Guardino competed on 'American Idol' Season 20, exiting in the Top 7. In 2023, he performed 'New York, New York' before the main race of the 155th Belmont Stakes.

Notably, Guardino hails from Long Island, New York, and was also the 2014 Grand Prize Champion in The Apollo Theater’s 'Amateur Night Stars of Tomorrow.' He has performed at numerous prestigious events, including The Apollo's Harlem Healthy Soul Festival, Circle of Sisters Expo 2014, Apollo Theater's 2014 Holiday Show, The Many Colors of Soul 2015 in Florida, World Tenors Unleashed Workshop 2015, Hip Hop Public Health’s 'Health in Key' Gala 2015, and the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Ceremony 2016, and he sang the national anthem at the NY Islanders playoff in 2016 at Barclays Center, Brooklyn.