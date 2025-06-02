Howie Mandel’s secret message to Simon Cowell after every Golden Buzzer act on ‘AGT’ will melt your heart

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel gives credit where it's due! Those who are familiar with ‘AGT’ know that judge Simon Cowell is the brains behind America’s biggest talent show. Mandel knows the fact and credits the show’s creator and executive producer for changing the lives of thousands of people. Speaking to PEOPLE, Mandel gushed that ‘AGT’ is not just a competition but a platform for everyone to show off their skills. The judge admitted that he’s seen contestants’ lives change drastically after coming to the show.

“Every time somebody gets a golden buzzer or somebody wins something or somebody gets an opportunity and you see them fall to their knees and cry and their family joins them on stage,” he said. That’s the moment it hits him that the contestant’s life would never be the same. So every time someone wins on the show, Mandel admittedly praises Cowell with a heartfelt message. “I go, ‘You did this, buddy. You came up with an idea,” he added. Many people have created shows for television, but he believes that Cowell created something life-changing.

Mandel and Cowell, who are joined by judges Sofía Vergara and Mel B in season 20, gave their Golden Buzzers in the premiere episode, which aired on May 27. Mandel’s buzzer went to a 23-year-old street performer and Louisiana native, Jourdan Blue. The singer auditioned with an emotional cover of Breakeven by The Script that got the audience cheering. The judges were left equally stunned, but not more than Mandel, who straight up hit the Golden Buzzer. After earning one of the biggest ‘AGT’ honors, Blue shared his heartbreaking backstory and teared up recalling his struggles. Mandel took the moment to assure him that the ‘AGT’ stage will take his life and career to new heights.

The other Golden Buzzer from Cowell went to the Light Wire, a dance and technology company that created jaw-dropping visuals by combining lights and movements. The thrilling 3D visuals left the judges stunned and prompted Cowell to press that coveted buzzer. The judge deemed the act “one of the most beautiful, stunning” acts he’s seen across all seasons of 'America’s Got Talent.’ He continued his praise, calling the act actual “magic” and declaring it one of his “favorite” acts ever. The Light Wire gave an emotional performance dedicated to the Brazilian Amazon rainforest and was moved to tears upon listening to the high praises from the judges.

During Mandel’s interview with the outlet, he also got candid about the pressure that comes with AGT’s milestone 20th season. He admitted that each season raises the bar, but for the show’s 20th anniversary season, people have been more “celebratory.” Mandel claimed that everyone knows it’s a “special” year for ‘AGT’, so they have been doing special things. For the show’s milestone season, Spice Girls alum, Mel B, replaced long-time judge Heidi Klum and returned as a panelist. Moreover, season 20 has a changed format that’s closer to a reality show and takes the audience behind the scenes.