Heidi Klum didn’t leave ‘AGT’ just for ‘Project Runway’ — the real reason is all business

Mel B has replaced Heidi Klum on ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20 and after months of speculation, the reason for her exit is finally here

Heidi Klum was one of the most beloved judges of 'America's Got Talent', but her exit from the talent show has raised many eyebrows. At the same time, rumor mills are rife with the speculation that Klum left the show to focus on 'Project Runway,' the latest buzz suggests otherwise. The supermodel, who judged 'America's Got Talent' for six seasons, reportedly had to leave the show, and the reason could be related to her hefty paycheck.

(L-R) Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel in a still from 'AGT: Fantasy League' (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

Klum first joined 'America's Got Talent' as a judge in Season 8 alongside Mel B. Both left after Season 13, but Klum returned in Season 15 when Sofia Vergara joined the panel. Klum's departure from 'America’s Got Talent' may not be solely due to her commitment to 'Project Runway,' even though she managed both shows simultaneously from 2013 to 2017. A more likely reason could be financial, "a business decision as Klum commands one of the top salaries in reality TV," as per Geek Sided. This wouldn't be surprising, especially considering NBC's recent cost-cutting spree ahead of the 2025–2026 TV season.

The network has canceled several shows, which include 'Night Court,' 'The Irrational,' and 'Found. Not only that, but even long-running series like 'Law & Order' are facing significant budget reductions. Main cast members are reportedly in contract negotiations, with expectations of lower salaries and reduced screen time. Following the news of Klum's exit, a representative for 'America’s Got Talent' praised Klum’s contributions, saying, "Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise, and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We’d love for our paths to cross again," as per Deadline.

Talking about 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20's premiere, the first episode is garnering attention for awarding two Golden Buzzers. The first Golden Buzzer was given by Simon Cowell to Light Wire, a creative content company from Brazil, who delivered a unique light show unlike anything the judges had seen before, as per TV Insider. Cowell praised their performance, saying, "You know what, you never, ever, ever know when you’re doing a new year whether you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before. I’m not just saying this. It was one of the most beautiful, stunning acts that I have seen across all of the Got Talents."

Cowell was so impressed that he pushed his Golden Buzzer, sending Light Wire straight to the live shows. Next up was Jourdan Blue, a former homeless singer, aiming to create a better life for his girlfriend and son. The young singer impressed the judges with his performance of 'Break Even' by The Script. Vergara praised him, saying, "I'm in love with you. The hair, the voice, the energy. You're a rock star." However, it was Howie Mandel who was so moved that he hit his Golden Buzzer, telling Blue, "That stage and that moment can take you anywhere, and this is just the beginning of where you can go!"