There’s a brand new way to vote on ‘AGT’ — and it’s never been easier to support your favorite acts

‘AGT’ Live Quarterfinals is finally here — find out how to vote for your favorite contestants this season

Right now, all 44 Quarterfinalists are gearing up to compete in the Live Shows of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20, and viewers have an important role too: voting for their favorite acts to help them move forward in the competition. This season, the show’s creators have introduced a new way to vote: a dedicated NBC app. Yeah, you read that right. Starting now, fans can cast their votes directly through the NBC app, available on both iOS and Android.

Fans of ‘America’s Got Talent’ can easily show their support by voting for their favorite contestants through the NBC app. Voting opens at the start of each Live Show at 8 PM ET on Tuesday and closes at 7 AM ET the following Wednesday. To participate, fans simply need to register with an email address. If you already have the NBC app on your phone, there’s no need to download anything extra—just create a profile, head to the ‘AGT’ page, and the ‘Vote Now’ option will appear as soon as the episode begins. Viewers can also cast their votes via their web browser or the official ‘AGT’ app, making it easier than ever to support their favorite acts.

The acts that will be competing against each other over the four weeks of Quarterfinals in 'AGT' Season 20 include Alain Simonov, Alex Zinger, Anna Saranina, Astrid Jorgensen, Austin Brown, B Unique Crew, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Benjamin Hightower, Benn Family Band, Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir, Boston Dynamics, Charity Lockhart, Chris Turner, Chuck Adams, CitiLimitz, Cole Swensen & Judy, Crash Adams, Duo Stardust, EDT Dance Team, Gendai, Girish & the Chronicles, Jacqueline & Wagner, Jessica Sanchez, Jonglissimo, Jourdan Blue, Leo High School Choir, LightWire, Loco Pop Familia, Maceo Harrison, Mama Duke, Mastermind, Messoudi Brothers, Micah Palace, Phobias, Shuler King, Sirca Marea, Steve Ray Ladson, Team Recycled, The BoykinZ

The Funkateers Dancers, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, TT Boys, Unreal, and Zak Mirz.

In case you're wondering, there are a total of four rounds of Quarterfinals, with 11 acts in each round. The judging panel, which consists of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B, has the power to send one act per round straight to the Finals with the Live Golden Buzzer, which means the remaining 10 acts will have to battle it out against each other for votes at the end of Tuesday night episodes. Eventually, the three acts with the highest number of votes will move forward to the Semifinal. During the Semifinals, the 12 acts will compete again to grab a spot in the finale, which will take place on September 24.